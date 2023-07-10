St. Louis City SC public address announcer Dan Sweeney hits the mute button on his microphone at the end of the match. He takes off his headset and heads for the elevator.

It was moments after City SC won its first match inside CityPark – a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC on March 4.

Sweeney heads to the supporter’s section of the stadium. He wants to savor the historic moment up close — from the most lively part of CityPark.

Suddenly, he’s surrounded by dozens of St. Louligans, one of several supporter groups for St. Louis City SC. When they notice Sweeney’s presence, a loud cheer rings in the air as the group welcomes him. Someone wraps a St. Louligans scarf around Sweeney as if to say, “You are one of us.”

“That's a really neat experience and something I really hadn't experienced before at all in my career,” Sweeney said remembering March’s home opener.

It is an experience that he feels makes this specific job as a PA announcer different from others he had in the past.

A lot has changed since Sweeney began working as a PA announcer. It includes the sport he announces, where he announces, and why he continues to enjoy it so much. What remained consistent is his pursuit of making each game a better experience for others than the last.

Growing up in Montreal, Canada — where he says the locals “eat, sleep, and breathe” hockey — Sweeney had a love for soccer from an early age. He played the sport competitively from when he was 6 years old to when he played in college at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. Majoring in exercise science, it took him until his last semester at McGill in 1999 before he realized there was a way he could work in sports.

All it took was walking through a hallway and seeing a big red and black poster for the University of Windsor that said, “Want to work in sports? Get a master’s degree in sport management.”

“The idea that people actually had these jobs in sports that weren't just what we saw — you know, players, coaches, broadcasters, the stuff that you visually see when you go to the game — but there's this whole backside of opportunity, just impressed me so much,” Sweeney said. “I applied and got in, and the rest is history.”

While he worked toward his master’s degrees in human kinetics and sport management at Windsor, he was also an employee of the school’s sports information office. He did everything from writing game stories to play-by-play — and of course, PA announcing. Before he had the attention of thousands of fans inside CityPark, Sweeney started with the attention of 10, maybe 15, people at women’s hockey games.

The better he got at it, the more he began to seek opportunities to do PA announcing. During his time in grad school, he got an internship with D.C. United. A firm believer in saying yes to new opportunities, he jumped at the chance to be the PA announcer when the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup came to RFK Stadium.

More opportunities to be a PA announcer followed him as he pursued his doctorate of philosophy in sports administration from Florida State University and became a professor. After stints as both a professor teaching sports management and PA announcer at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Seton Hill University (in Greensburg, Pennsylvania), Sweeney and his wife, Jamie, moved to St. Louis in 2014.

He began working at Lindenwood University, still teaching sports management and taking on the role of program coordinator. As a first-generation college student himself, being able to work at a university with “a lot of first-gen students” means a lot to Sweeney.

“I really like in that first year when they're new to the university and new to college ... helping them and guiding them to understand what it will take to succeed, how they can find the things that they're interested in, what they should do during their four years other than studying and grades,” Sweeney said.

In addition to what he does in the classroom, he also hosts a sports business podcast that connects his students with professionals in the industry and serves on his academic college’s faculty council.

“He's very generous with his time and talents,” said Deb Ayres, the senior vice president of human resources at Lindenwood University. “I find him to be somebody who is easygoing and happy to step in and help somebody in need.”

One of those students that Sweeney was happy to help was Nick McCullough. During his time at Lindenwood, McCullough was an advisee of Sweeney and was in several of his courses.

“He's a down-to-earth guy,” said McCullough, who now works for City SC as a live experience coordinator. “He is just a guy that, you know, you can see as a mentor, someone that is gonna be trustworthy enough to guide you in the right direction.”

In his normal routine as PA announcer, Sweeney regularly works with McCullough’s director, David Vedder. As the director of live experience for City SC, Vedder is in charge of “scripting a story that both tells what's going on on the field and (uplifts) the community.” He had also previously worked alongside Sweeney at St. Louis FC — the former USL Championship team — and their relationship, as well as their respect for one another, has grown over time.

“We have a great working relationship, but we have an even better friendship,” Vedder said. “That's what I love about my relationship with Dan, and ultimately, I think it comes through in his work. You know that you're always going to get his 100%, no matter what he's doing.”

When Sweeney is not teaching at Lindenwood or announcing another goal at CityPark, he is being a dad. His two sons, 12-year-old Liam and 10-year-old Jack, play soccer and hockey, respectively.

As much as he enjoys having a small part in such a large and loud matchday atmosphere, being able to show his sons the behind-the-scenes of what he does has become the most rewarding part of his job as a PA announcer.

“I love bringing my boys along for this ride,” Sweeney said.

And with City SC, the ride is just getting started.