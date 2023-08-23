In 2020, Elvir Kafedzic was tasked with helping St. Louis City SC build its academy teams from the ground up.

His title was sporting consultant.

Kafedzic’s responsibilities included long hours watching film and scouring every inch of St. Louis for local soccer talent night after night with City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and other staff.

“We were going to hundreds of high school games, trying to watch as much soccer possible,” Kafedzic said. “That was something I really enjoyed when I first started with the club.”

Kafedzic embraced it. He found joy in it.

Now as an assistant coach for City SC, he brings that joyous attitude to the entire team. Kafedzic’s role with City SC consists of organizing training sessions for the team and doing individual work with players.

“He brings a lot of positivity and energy every day,” City SC defender Kyle Hiebert said of Kafedzic. “I mean, it's a long season. We get started in January. We're hoping to play through December. So you want to have that kind of energy in the locker room; you want to have the energy from the coaching staff on the field; and he's a guy we can always expect that from him.”

Elvir Kafedzic’s journey to St. Louis

Though he calls St. Louis home today, Kafedzic is originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina declared independence from Yugoslavia, and the Bosnian War began. Kafedzic’s father, Edhem, was killed during the war. A 9-year-old Kafedzic, his mother and his two older brothers fled the country in 1992, and they found refuge in Berlin, Germany.

Kafedzic and his family moved again in 1999. This time, they moved to Affton, Missouri — a place many Bosnians sought refuge from the war.

“It was definitely not easy to move here from Germany because it was a different culture, everything is completely different,” Kafedzic said. “But because the Bosnian community was already evolving and becoming bigger at that time, I think that definitely helped me make the step.”

Kafedzic and his family felt the Affton community took them in.

“When I first moved here, I hardly knew anybody,” Kafedzic said. “I just had a couple of family members who lived here already, and through them, I got to know some other Bosnian people. Luckily for me, they were involved in soccer, so they kind of guided me in the direction just to be more close to other Bosnian guys who played soccer.”

Elvir Kafedzic’s soccer playing career

Soccer became Kafedzic’s tool to make friends and create his path in the U.S. The sport had been a passion for him since before his family left Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Many of his friends from Affton High School and the surrounding area played soccer, and he went to Lindenwood University for college and kept playing. He helped Lindenwood men’s soccer win the 2004 NAIA National Championship under head coach Carl Hutter.

Kafedzic went on to play for several indoor soccer clubs in Missouri, California, and Illinois. His favorite moments of his playing career came from 2007-09 when he played with the U.S. Futsal national team and competed in tournaments in the U.S., Brazil and Spain.

He continued playing indoor soccer after his time with the futsal national team until an injury forced him to contemplate the future of his playing career.

“In 2015, I had my first major injury, (tearing my) ACL,” Kafedzic said. “When I returned from the injury, I realized that it's not going to be the same for me again playing, and that's when I started looking into coaching.”

Kafedzic teamed with Vedad Ibisevic to form the St. Louis Dragons, a youth club soccer team within St. Louis’ Bosnian community. Like Kafedzic, Ibisevic is from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the two had played together for the St. Louis Strikers, a former USL team.

Forming the St. Louis Dragons is how Kafedzic says he “started pulling the boots off” and focusing on coaching.

Elvir Kafedzic’s coaching career

After St. Louis City SC hired Kafedzic to be a sporting consultant, he worked his way up to assistant coach of the U17 academy team in 2021. Last season, he took the same role for City2, and this season, he joined the main team.

“Elvir knows the soccer landscape in St. Louis better than anyone,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “He is a trusted ally within the coaching staff (and the players) get along really well with him.”

The opportunity to work for St. Louis’ MLS team is something Kafedzic does not take for granted.

“Just being able to be part of this and to help contribute on a daily basis, especially the amazing success we had in this first year, it's a dream come true,” Kafedzic said. “No other way to explain it.”

Kafedzic’s role with City SC gives him a chance to learn and grow as a professional coach. It also gives him the chance to give some of the knowledge he has gained to the young players he still coaches on the St. Louis Dragons.

“I’ve become a much better person and a much better coach ever since I started working here,” Kafedzic said. “A lot of these kids look up to me, and it’s been amazing being able to give back.”

Three years into his time working for City SC, Kafedzic still embraces his role with joy.

“The days are very, very long at work, Kafedzic said. “We work hard, but we always joke around and that makes everything much better.”