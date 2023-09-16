The day before the Major League Soccer All-Star Game in July, City SC center back Tim Parker stood on the National Mall in Washington and talked about the message he had given his teammates, many of them newcomers to MLS, about what to expect going forward.

“I’ve repeated it over and over again,” he said. “It’s a long year. MLS is going to MLS in terms of results. Anyone can beat anyone on any given day. Sometimes things might not be going your way and then the next day, you win and the three teams you needed to lose, lose.”

City SC is in one of those stretches where MLS is MLS-ing, where anything can happen. The team hasn’t felt too bad about how it has played in its past three road games, but all it has to show for those games is the one point City SC got when it lost a 2-0 lead and had to hold on for dear life to tie the Los Angeles Galaxy. City SC has one win its past four games overall (a win in which it had a man advantage for 78 minutes), to go along with two losses and a tie. The team is 0-3-1 in its past four road games, 0-4-1 if you include the Leagues Cup game with Columbus.

Yet there sits City SC, still with a seven-point lead over second-place Seattle, which has played one more game than City SC, and eight-point leads over LAFC and Real Salt Lake, which have played one less game. City SC, could, with a win its game Saturday in Houston and with the right combination of results elsewhere in the league, clinch a playoff spot.

“I said something the other day to a group of the guys,” Parker said Thursday. “You find yourself in situations now that can really set you up for the rest of the year. It’s great to be in first place up to this point, and how can we react in the next couple of games to continue to set ourselves up for success. Because MLS is going to continue to create lots of chaos over the next couple of weeks. There’s six games left but everyone’s in the playoff hunt still. No one has been eliminated as far as I know. All is there for guys to grab.

“We’re a little bit hurt by not getting the results, but it’s hard to get the results in general on the road in MLS and especially toward the end of the year where teams are really trying to make playoff pushes. So for us it’s continuing to try to be as clean as we can, continue to buy into what we want to do as a team and as a system and I think that’s the way you get results on the road.”

The 1-2-1 run for the team also corresponds with the lifespan of Rory Parker, Parker’s first child, who was born the day of the Orlando City game. Parker missed that game to be home for his son’s birth but has started the last three.

“It’s good,” he said of parenthood. “It’s been fun. I think it definitely changes your life very fast. So, there is a little bit of an adjustment period, but it’s been really good. Rory has been well behaved for the most part. We have some family in town helping us out at the moment. Sleep is something that for us (players) is very important, so there are days I might not be able to help as much as I’d like to because I need to recover and get that sleep, but overall I’m trying to be a good husband too.”

Parker played the previous two seasons at Houston, even serving as captain, before being traded to City SC in December, and this will be his first trip back since he moved. It’s a different Houston team now; the Dynamo finished in 13th in both of Parker’s seasons there, but now they’re in fifth, nine points back of City SC. It’s also different from when City SC beat Houston 3-0 at CityPark in June; Houston is unbeaten in its past five games and hasn’t allowed a goal in any of them.

City SC leads MLS in scoring but will be without red-hot forward Samuel Adeniran, who got a red card in the Galaxy game and is serving a one-game suspension. The bigger challenge may on the defensive end for City SC. It has allowed 10 goals in the five games since the Leagues Cup break.

The City SC camp felt pretty good about how it played up until Adeniran’s red card Sunday. In the first half, the first time the team’s spine, its top players through the center of the field, had all started, and it jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

“I think overall,” Parker said, “when you look at going down a man for that long against a team that makes the field that big and throws numbers forward and holds on to the ball really well, I think we defended them very well. It’s unfortunate to give up the penalty and then a set piece goal but when we looked at numbers and chances created in that second half down a man, we defended really well as a team.”

And while the team has to be judged in the totality of the Galaxy game — “You don’t get points for 60 minutes,” coach Bradley Carnell said — when he looks at the first 45 minutes, the first time Roman Burki, Joakim Nilsson, Eduard Lowen, Njabulo Blom and Klauss had all been together in the starting lineup, he likes what he sees.

“For me,” Carnell said, “there’s always a bit of a silver lining just to see the type of half we can put out. ... Now we get our pieces in place and part of the puzzle and what everyone’s expecting what our team should look like and I think we put out that performance of what it can look like, so that’s hugely encouraging. And now finding ways and desire and hunger to, as much passion as we show going forward, can we show that in our defensive roles and responsibilities?”