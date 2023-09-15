There are six ways City SC can clinch a playoff spot this weekend and become the eighth MLS expansion team to make the postseason in its inaugural season. But you won’t be seeing any on-field celebrations on Saturday, since a City SC win is only one step in the process. In every scenario, City SC has to beat Houston on Saturday. Most of them also require Austin to lose to Portland on Sunday but there are two ways it could be settled on Saturday. Still, all of them involve at least one West Coast game that won’t end until almost midnight in the Central time zone.