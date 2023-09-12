St. Louis City SC defender Joakim Nilsson, a key part of the team’s defensive structure, left the game with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday in the 78th minute and holding his leg, not the most promising image for a player who is coming back from two knee surgeries in November.

And while Nilsson, along with all the other players who started Sunday, didn’t practice on the field Tuesday as City SC resumed practice, coach Bradley Carnell was optimistic about Nilsson’s status.

“He feels good,” Carnell said. “Strength, indications and whatever are looking really good now. All the tests have come back — and I’m not saying pictures, I’m just saying strength tests — positive. So it’s been positive feedback.

“This is, unfortunately, what Joakim’s life is going to look like. Plays a game, can go 70 (minutes). There’s different rigors, and he has to move in different ways within our system and our style of play. So we’re demanding a lot of him right now, coming from other teams where he hasn’t had to do what he needs to do with us. So even the most experienced guy on our team, we’ve made him feel uncomfortable in many moments, which even allows for him for growth. And he’s been open to this growth, and it’s been encouraging to see what he can do without a preseason, without playing for such a long time and then coming into our style of play and to be shining the way he has been so really excited about him and whenever he can get him out of the field, it’s a real asset for us.”

But going forward, Nilsson may more routinely sit out practices to be ready for game days. Carnell wasn’t sure if Nilsson would practice with the team Wednesday, and it looks like the team will err on the side of caution.

“His body will tell him what’s needed,” he said. “I think each and every day that goes by, he’s not going to lose fitness now. He’s built up fitness. So if he trains two days a week, that’s totally fine with this phase of the season. We’re totally OK with it.”

Selmir Pidro getting ready in ZlinSelmir Pidro, loaned out by City SC, has begun training with Zlin in the Czech Republic and hopes to be in the lineup Sunday for his first match.

“(I want to play) in all games, as much as possible,” Pidro said in an interview on Zlin’s website, “to show what I can do. I’m coming here to help the team. Lutz Pfannenstiel presented me the whole story about Zlin, and I said, ‘OK, it should be a really good opportunity for me to play on a good level.’ ”

Pidro said he had heard about the Czech league from City SC teammate Tomas Ostrak — “He’s my friend and he’s a really good player.” — and even for someone who didn’t get much of a chance to play, seemed to have a good time in America.

“Soccer in MLS, it’s really physical, and it’s really nice,” he said. “They have really good stadiums and facilities from the training. It’s really quality. America is really nice to live in. It doesn’t matter where you live. They have a lot of space and everything is big. It’s really nice to live in the USA.”

Carnell thought Pidro needed to do more than play for City2.

“Selmir was caught between,” Carnell said. “We’ve created a monster here. We’ve created depth within certain positions ... and Selmir has been sort of reduced to playing City2 minutes, and what is that level for him? He’s a Bosnian national player. We have to get him back to that level. So we get him back and playing in a competitive Czech league that he can now develop and progress again and really put him back into sort of, I would say, a display cabinet there in Europe, close to Bosnia, close to his national team and see how he does there. It’s a pity losing these guys — Isak Jensen as well. He did great (in his first game in Denmark). He came on 45 minutes. We get all the videos, we keep tabs, and it’s just to challenge these guys (in a league) that’s a little bit of a different level.”

City2 closing inCity2 plays its final MLS Next Pro regular season game at home Sunday, facing the Los Angeles Galaxy at 5 p.m. at CityPark, and with a win, City2 would clinch a playoff spot. A loss by San Jose would also assure City2 a spot and a loss by Minnesota would probably put City2 in unless Minnesota can make up a large goal difference — currently minus-8 behind City2— in the final two weeks of the season.

City2 still has a shot of getting in the top four in the West and into a first-round home game if it can win its final two games and Sporting Kansas City II loses at Minnesota on Sunday. If SKC II loses to Minnesota, City2 and SKC II would meet on the final weekend with home field in the first round on the line.

City2 has won four games in a row and is undefeated in its past eight.