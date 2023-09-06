St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O’Malley talk with City SC defender Josh Yaro about City SC’s success, his staying ready for when his chance finally came and his charitable work back home in Ghana.
Yaro's foundation works to help improve school facilities in Ghana, where Yaro was born. Find out more here.
Questions or comments? Email Beth O'Malley or Tom Timmermann at bomalley@post-dispatch.com or ttimermann@post-dispatch.com
Tom Timmermann
Soccer reporter
Beth O'Malley
Digital presentation editor
