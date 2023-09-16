If St. Louis City SC’s tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday left it frustrated, the team’s tie with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday left it relieved.

With some late-game heroics from Klauss, City SC tied the Houston Dynamo 1-1 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The Brazilian striker scored in the 88th minute as City SC went winless in its three consecutive road games but came away with two points, which makes the string not quite as painful as it would have been had it lost.

The result kept City SC from having a chance of becoming the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. City SC was going to need some help to do that with favorable results in other games, but all the clinching scenarios started with City SC defeating Houston.

City SC will be at home on Wednesday, but that game will be a big one, coming against Los Angeles FC, one of the teams hot on its heels in the West. City SC still has a sizable lead in the West, but the team hasn’t been able to gain any ground in the past three weeks.

Klauss made his second start since returning from his four-month long quad injury, and has scored in both of them. Eduard Lowen made a run to the box and fed Indiana Vassilev on his left. Vassilev crossed to Tomas Ostrak, who like Vassilev had recently come into the game, and shot from the penalty spot. Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark got his hand on the ball to block it, but it went to Klauss standing at the left post for an easy header for his seventh goal of the season. The goal snapped Houston’s streak of not allowing a goal at 545 minutes.

Like the other games in this streak, City SC did a lot of things right, but couldn’t win the game. Goals always were going to be tough to score against a Houston team that hadn’t allowed a goal in its past five games. City SC had a dangerous chance on a counter in the 56th minute, with Klauss and Aziel Jackson having a two-on-one. Klauss had the ball on the left with Jackson coming down the middle and room to work, but his pass to Jackson wasn’t quite strong enough and Jackson had to hold up slightly for it to get to him, giving a Houston defender time to get in and knock the ball away.

The match was the first of three in eight days for City SC. After playing LAFC, City SC will be back on the road to face Minnesota. City SC then closes its season with home games with Sporting Kansas City and Seattle sandwiching a trip to Vancouver.

The team continues to be one win away from tying the MLS record for wins by an expansion team and nine off the record for points by an expansion team. It was the sixth time that City SC, the league leader in goals scored, was shut out.

City SC had the better of the chances in the first half, making a series of counters that either forced fouls or corner kicks. But City SC couldn’t finish any of its three corners in the first half and the most dangerous chance came on a shot by Aziel Jackson from 21 yards out that required a diving save from Clark in the 33rd minute.

But Houston seized one of its few chances and took the lead. On the counter, Amine Bassi played a nice give-and-go with Hector Herrera and got loose in the box, heading for the post on his right. Roman Burki came out to cut down the angle and Bassi tried to shoot over him. Burki got a piece of the ball, but it went across the goal to Corey Baird, who headed it in from about a yard out, just ahead of Tim Parker’s flying attempt to block the shot.

With Samuel Adeniran missing the game because of the red card he got in the Galaxy game, City SC started with just one forward. Coach Bradley Carnell broke out a new backline, starting Anthony Markanich on the left for the third straight game but bringing in Jake Nerwinski to start for the first time since his red card on Aug. 26 and just the third time in 10 MLS games going back to June 21.

Rasmus Alm missed his second game in a row because of a groin injury. With Alm injured and Adeniran suspended, Celio Pompeu got a start in a league match for the first time since July 12.

City2 playing for playoff spot

City2 can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Galaxy. The game starts at 5 p.m. at CityPark and is the final regular season game for City2.

City2 is unbeaten in a team-record eight games. City2 could also clinch a spot with a tie and a loss by Houston or Minnesota.

Midfielder Miguel Perez, who has been training more often with City2 as the team has gotten healthy, has been out with an ankle injury.