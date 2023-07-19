WASHINGTON — Lionel Messi will probably never play in St. Louis, but Carolyn Kindle, chief executive officer of City SC, is thrilled he’s in the league.

“When you think about it, he could have gone anywhere, and he chose to come to the MLS,” Kindle said after the league’s Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday. “One, I think it says MLS is a league, and we’re here to stay and compete and really work on making sure we put a great product on the pitch, but also everything the clubs can do off the pitch as well.

“It’s just excitement. Everybody is excited to follow his career here, see how he plays in a different league. ... I think it’s just one more feather in the cap of how hard this league is trying to become a top league in the world.”

Messi, considered by many the greatest soccer player of all time, signed a contract with Inter Miami CF on Saturday, the same day his new club was playing in St. Louis. With City SC playing only seven of the 15 teams in the MLS Eastern Conference each season, Messi may well be out of the league by the time the schedule has Inter Miami making another trip to St. Louis.

Kindle said she wasn’t sure what the direct impact on the team might be, but if it helps the league, it helps the team. And while the league may eventually change some salary cap rules as a result of Messi's massive deal, she doesn't see that changing her club's approach.

“He might play in St. Louis, but I think it goes back to what he’s doing for the league overall,” she said. “You have more MLS Season Passes (for Apple TV) sold, more kits sold, more tickets sold, it all helps the league in general. I think it’s hard to say it helps one club in particular. I think it’s the overall impact that we really need, and I think we’ll see it.

“What we’re doing now is working. We’re at the top of the Western Conference. We’re an expansion team, we have a great record, two all-stars. I think at this point, right now, Lutz (Pfannenstiel), (Bradley) Carnell, the ownership group, we feel really good with the path we’re going down and in all of my years of business, if it’s not broken, why try to fix it?”

The MLS All-Star Game will be in Columbus, Ohio, next season, and there are a few other new stadiums ahead of St. Louis in line, but Kindle would love to see the game come to St. Louis. She has been going to events connected with the All-Star Game and talking with staff about where to hold those events in St. Louis.

“Hopefully soon,” she said. “I’m working on the plan in my head now, I just need to get MLS to agree to it. To be able to host a great event like this, to not only showcase what MLS has, but selfishly, I get to showcase St. Louis, and so I’m excited to be able to host people from all over the world, introduce them to all the great things that make St. Louis what it is and be able to hold the skills challenge and the All-Star Game and bring all that excitement to our region’s backyard would be a huge win and I’d be very excited for that opportunity.”