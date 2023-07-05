St. Louis Post-Dispatch soccer beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O'Malley discuss St. Louis City SC's win over the Colorado Avalanche. Talk turns to Eduard Lowen participating in practice and the upcoming away games against Toronto and then the matchup versus Los Angeles FC.
St. Louis City SC's Samuel Adeniran and Aziel Jackson each had an assist vs. the Colorado Rapids as the pair strengthen their cases for more playing time.
Carnell has emerged as the calm, cool, collected leader of the first-place team the so-called soccer experts underestimated. And the success continues despite injuries.
St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel won't rule out a signing during the MLS summer transfer window, but don't look for any big-name acquisitions.
St. Louis City SC goalie Roman Burki and defender Tim Parker were chosen for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, to be played on July 19 against English club Arsenal.
The injury report for St. Louis City SC on Monday was, to put it mildly, bad with updates on Eduard Lowen and Klauss.
