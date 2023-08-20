St. Louis City SC did not appear to have lost any momentum in its three-week break between games, at least on offense.

On a scorchingly hot Sunday night at CityPark, City SC did what it did in its first game, beating Austin FC and winning for the fifth time in its past six games, 6-3 over Austin. It’s the 10th time City SC has scored three or more goals in a game, the fourth time it has scored four or more and the second time it has scored five.

The first goal, just like in the first game with Austin, came on a header from defender Tim Parker, and then Nicholas Gioacchini scored two goals, one on each side of halftime. Samuel Adeniran came on as a sub in the second half and scored in the 72nd minute. Tomas Ostrak scored in the 88th minute, moments after he had come into the game. Adeniran added his second on the game's last kick.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki still had to make some quality saves as Austin battled to get back in the game, but it never got closer than two goals.

Nokkvi Thorisson, the Icelandic midfielder signed in the summer transfer window, came on in the 81st minute. Joakim Nilsson made his debut in the 87th minute. Klauss, as expected, was not on the game-day roster but is expected back next week when City SC faces Orlando.

For Parker, it was his fourth goal of the season, twice what he had in his previous eight seasons in the league. It was off a free kick from Lowen in the 24th minute, and Parker headed it just inside the right post and in.

Lowen then set up the second goal with a perfectly weighted long pass to Gioacchini, who was helped along by Austin defender Julio Cascante making a hash of the play. Gioacchini outran Cascante to get the ball, then cut into the box, with Cascante dropping back and dropping back, until Gioacchini could get the ball on his right foot and put it in off the right post to put City SC up 2-0.

Gioacchini got his second goal five minutes into the second half. Rasmus Alm senthim a cross in the box that was stopped by goalkeeper Brad Stuver. But Stuver couldn’t control the rebound, and Cascante, the defender who had gotten back on the play, overran it. Gioacchini got up, got to the ball and, from a few feet out, powered it in.

Adeniran scored in the 72nd minute with a nice toe poke in the box, and Ostrak scored in the 88th, a minute after De Smet High graduate Will Bruin scored for Austin.

