There are a lot of things that set Iceland apart from the rest of the world, besides sitting by itself in the North Atlantic.

There’s breathtaking scenery, whether it’s the mountains or the ocean or the glaciers.

“The most beautiful country in the world, that’s as simple as it is,” said City SC midfielder Nokkvi Thorisson who, you won’t be surprised to learn, is from Iceland. “It’s almost like it’s animated because you can see so much untouched nature.”

There are 32 volcanoes, five of which have erupted in this century. There’s an alphabet with letters found in no other living language, like the thorn, the letter that actually starts Thorisson’s last name when written in his native language, that looks like a lower-case b and a lower-case p sharing the loop.

And there are Icelandic horses, small, hardy, pony-sized horses that have a short neck and a full mane that are of keen interest to Thorisson, because in his spare time, he and his identical twin brother breed them.

“It’s different, I guarantee that,” Thorisson said. “Other guys are playing (video) games or something, but this is my hobby.”

Thorisson loves horses — now that he’s in America, he would love to get to the Kentucky Derby or another Triple Crown race, though his work schedule may get in the way — and this is his way to stay involved when he can’t ride.

“My father had horses when we were younger,” Thorisson said. “And my grandparents are both from a horse background. So there’s horsing all around, and I was kind of born into it but because of soccer I wasn’t able to go out riding, but this was a way for me to be connected to it. So we love it very much, me and my brother.”

Nokkvi and his brother Thorri are identical twins — Nokkvi is one minute older; they were born by Caesarian section and the doctor took out Nokkvi first — and they share a lot of things besides how they look. They played soccer together constantly growing up — Thorri plays for Osters in the Swedish second division, with the potential for promotion — and they selected their prized mare, Hringsja, who, Nokkvi says, “has his whole heart.”

“We hit the jackpot there,” he said. “She was the beginning of our journey. We decided we wanted to start breeding, so we bought her from another guy when she was just a foal because of her pedigree, and she turned out to be just extraordinary.”

Icelandic horses are used in dressage, or show competitions. The Thorisson brothers pick a stallion to mate with Hringsja, then have a trainer who works with the horse until they either sell it or keep it.

“It’s not cheap,” he said. “We’re lucky my grandfather has big land where we can keep our horses for free, then we have a trainer in the south of Iceland where we have a good situation. We have a good deal with him, we work together. It’s rolling good now.

“It’s out of love for horses. We’re not in it for the money, even though there’s big money in it. But it’s out of pure enjoyment and love.”

(When told he could see Clydesdales at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, Thorisson said: “Awesome.”)

Thorisson grew up in Dalvik, a town of about 1,400 on the north coast of Iceland that is so small that when it was time for Thorisson and his brother to come in from playing soccer at the town’s field, his father would blow a whistle that the brothers could hear, even though they were blocks away. So far north, the brothers would play soccer into the late evening in Dalvik without it getting dark.

But, as you might expect, it gets cold and snowy in Iceland, so the outdoor season ran from May to October and then it was indoors to play futsal until the town got its big breakthrough: an artificial field with a heated surface that would melt the snow and enable play in winter months. The growth of fields like that throughout Iceland was one of the factors that contributed to the country’s meteoric rise on the field, as in 2018 they became the smallest country (population 400,000) to reach the World Cup. In their first match, Iceland tied Argentina in group play.

Thorisson and his brother moved to the larger town of Akureyri (larger being relative; its population is 18,000) to get better competition and start their careers. They moved together through their career, first to Germany, then back to Iceland. They finally split when Nokkvi went to second division Beerschot in Belgium while Thorri, a right back (and, according to Nokkvi, the best defender he’s ever played against because he can anticipate his every move), stayed in Iceland for another season before going to Sweden.

“We were inseparable, and we were so competitive,” Nokkvi said. “I think that’s a big part of my success is I’m so competitive thanks to him and vice versa. Growing up, if we were running, we couldn’t run next to each other because it would just end in a sprint. We would also go together and do extra stuff (to practice). I call him every day. ... Going to school, going to new clubs, we were always together, so my parents didn’t have to worry if we were alone. We always had each other.”

But finally, the time came to go their own ways. Nokkvi got married and had a son: under Iceland’s patronymic naming system, his son’s last name will be Nokkvason, son of Nokkvi, just as Thorisson’s father’s first name is Thorir. Thorisson’s wife and son arrived in St. Louis this week.

“I can’t wait to show my wife the facilities in the stadium,” he said. “I fell in love with the facilities and the stadium. I also want to see the zoo. I’ve heard things about the zoo. And it’s free. So I’m excited to show her that. Show her around Clayton, and the area because there are some real nice areas here.”

And so what if it’s not as beautiful as Iceland?

“You move to here, you realize how different the landscape is and what a natural beauty it is,” he said. “This is a different kind of beautiful. Cities are beautiful but in a different way.”