St. Louis City SC and Real Salt Lake are set to play inside CityPark on Wednesday, June 21.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

City SC comes into this match still leading the MLS Western Conference with a 9-2-6 record, tied with LAFC in points (29). It most recently dropped a match at Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake sits seventh in the Western Conference at 6-5-7 overall. On Saturday, it won 2-1 on the road versus D.C. United.

Earlier this season, City SC defeated RSL 4-0 in a match on March 25 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs. Real Salt Lake on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 21

Location: CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: Apple TV (with MLS Season Pass)

Online radio broadcast: Radio broadcast can be streamed via Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

Online terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1 (English), KXOK-FM 102.9 (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St. Louis City SC. Pablo Mastroeni is the head coach of Real Salt Lake.