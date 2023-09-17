In front of a record-setting crowd of 9,626 at CityPark, the largest crowd to attend an MLS Next Pro game, St. Louis City2 put on a show, beating Los Angeles Galaxy II 4-1 on Sunday to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The win extended City2’s club-record unbeaten streak to nine games (seven wins, two ties) and pushed its winning streak to five games. City2 last lost on July 9 and has taken 23 of 27 points since then to climb into fifth place in the Western Conference, one point behind Sporting Kansas City II, which it plays on the road next week in the final game of the regular season. With a win, City2 would take fourth and have a home game in the first round of the Next Pro playoffs.

“We wanted to get it done; we didn’t want to leave anything to chance,” said City2 coach Bobby Murphy, “and I think we’ve been on a really good now so I had full confidence in the players that they would continue that. When you get in front of your home crowd and a crowd like that gets behind you, it’s hard to stop. Super proud of the guys. They’ve done remarkably well the last 2½ months.”

City2 got goals from Wan Kuzain in the 8th minute, Caden Glover in the 28th minute, an own goal in the 33rd minute off a shot by Faysal Bettache and then a dazzling bicycle kick goal by John Klein in the 48th minute that made it 4-0. Klein's goal was his 13th of the season, putting him eighth in the league.

“It’s dangerous being that close to the playoffs,” said City2 captain Michael Wentzel. “We had to be careful because we weren’t over the line yet. We had to win the game. I feel the start was really good and the goals were amazing. L.A. played well, but I think in the important situations we were on top most of the times.”

City2 had set the Next Pro attendance record earlier of 9,489 against Real Monarchs, the developmental team for Real Salt Lake. This was the final home game of the regular season for City2, though who knows what would happen in the postseason.

"It’s just special," Wentzel said. "I’ve been to a lot of different places, I come from Germany, I played for a couple teams before and the second team before with Moenchengladbach. Having something like this is one of a kind. I don’t think there’s any second team in the world that is experiencing what we’re experiencing."

And while Wentzel knows City2, on the tear it's on, will be dangerous in the playoffs, but he also knows the team will be more dangerous if it's playing at home, where it's won five in a row. But to get that home game, City2 has to beat Sporting KC.

"We should focus on the next game, Kansas," Wentzel said. "We shouldn’t look at the playoffs now, we should focus on the game in Kansas to get three points and maybe a home game. I think we’re a little more dangerous playing here in CityPark."