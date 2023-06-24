Samuel Adeniran, who was loaned out by St. Louis City in April to a second-division team in San Antonio, rejoined the team and made a solid case for not going back.

Adeniran scored twice, the first two goals of his MLS career, as City SC snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over San Jose on Saturday night at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Roman Burki had to make two saves in second-half stoppage time to preserve the win. The win put City SC back into a tie for first in the Western Conference.

Playing its third game in eight days and needing to give Nicholas Gioacchini some rest, even though he had scored in four straight games, Adeniran joined the team in San Jose without having practiced with his teammates in two months. It was also the team’s first win since Eduard Lowen went out for a month with a quad injury and snapped a 12-game unbeaten streak for the Earthquakes at home.

Adeniran scored his first MLS goal, in his 11th MLS game, heading in a corner kick from Rasmus Alm in the 41st minute. Adeniran slipped free and was unmarked in the box and Alm, who is third on the depth chart for City SC corner kicks behind Eduard Lowen and Indiana Vassilev, put it right on Adeniran’s head and he put it inside the post.

First goals have been key for City SC, which came into the game 7-0-2 when scoring the first goal.

For the second week in a row, City SC gave up a goal early in the second half, this time when Jamiro Monteiro ran onto a ball in the box and put it in off the fingertips of Roman Burki in the 47th minute.

When City SC gave that up against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, it was the beginning of a rough second half. But 10 minutes later, Aziel Jackson got fouled by Jonathan Mensah and, after a video review, a penalty kick was called. The referee had originally ruled the foul was outside the box but it was clear the contact came inside the box.

With Lowen, who usually takes City SC’s PKs, out, Adeniran stepped up and easily put it in as goalie Daniel dived the other way.

Adeniran almost set up another goal, with Miguel Perez making a sliding attempt on an Adeniran pass but shooting it far over the goal.

City SC coach Bradley Carnell began going to his bench, bringing in Indiana Vassilev and Nicholas Gioacchini in the 71st minute and then Celio Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak in the 78th minute.

With the busy schedule, City SC’s starting lineup saw significant changes. Half of the backline changed, with Akil Watts starting at right back (his second start of the season) and Josh Yaro made his first start in MLS play this season as one of the center backs. Jackson, who has been logging consistent minutes off the bench, also got his first start, along with the biggest surprise of them all.

City SC recalled Adeniran from his loan to San Antonio of the USL Championship for the game and Adeniran joined the team in San Jose without having had a practice with them. Adeniran had come off the bench in four of City SC’s first seven games, and had some good scoring chances, especially in the first meeting with San Jose, at CityPark, but couldn’t score. The team worked out a deal to loan him to San Antonio, where he played last season, in April, just at the point where Klauss got injured. City SC thought it had an internal solution and it was important for a goalscorer like Adeniran to play more to get into form. Adeniran had four goals and an assist in eight games with San Antonio.

Asked about a potential Adeniran recall on Monday, Carnell said, “we don't feel that we're quite there yet. Sam's plugging away, doing a few things, he had a slight hiccup with an injury but then he came back around and scored a couple goals. so we're always monitoring his progress and evaluating from there.”