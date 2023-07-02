Twenty games into its inaugural season, St. Louis City SC has a three-point lead atop the Western Conference with 35 points, which is the fifth-most points in the league. It's unexpected for the players, not to mention quite enjoyable.

“We like it,” said midfielder Jared Stroud. “I mean, we don't want to be anywhere else. … First feels good.”

At a point in its season where survival was the goal, City SC is flourishing. The goal for the team was to keep afloat while playing for an extended stretch without its top scoring threat, Klauss, and its top playmaking threat, Eduard Lowen. On Saturday, City SC beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 behind goals by Tim Parker and Stroud, but it got major contributions from Samuel Adeniran and Aziel Jackson, two players who very well might not be in the lineup if Klauss and Lowen were healthy. Instead, they both set up goals and the two buddies each were electric almost every time they touched the ball.

It’s the second week in a row the two have stood out, the second week in a row City SC has won. The week before, in a 2-1 win over San Jose, Adeniran scored twice and Jackson created one of them, getting fouled in the penalty box for a PK that Adeniran converted. They got that start because a crowded schedule necessitated City SC coach Bradley Carnell giving the regulars a rest, but they got this one because they earned it.

“You got to give those guys credit,” said Stroud. “They’ve been training hard. We’ve been seeing it in training. I’ve seen AZ and Sam being a little frustrated (at not playing), working hard, giving it all and to see them rewarded is awesome. And we need it, especially in a really tough stretch before the break with a lot of injuries, those guys have stepped up big and six crucial points for us. You never know what it does down the line. The competition within the team is what makes a great team and for those guys to step up is great.”

Klauss and Lowen likely aren’t back until MLS play resumes after the Leagues Cup on Aug. 20. Klauss told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday that he would need more time to get ready once he resumed practicing because he’s been out so long and that maybe he might be available if City SC gets out of group play in the Leagues Cup, which would be around the beginning of August.

Even with Klauss and Lowen out, City SC is second in the league in scoring. Nicholas Gioacchini has become a consistent goalscorer, though he had another maddening night of solid scoring chances he couldn’t put in. It was symptomatic of a team-wide struggle after it got off to a 2-0 lead just 11 minutes into the game but couldn’t get the third goal that would have finished off Colorado. At the other end, goalie Roman Burki wasn't tested often, but when he was, he stopped the shots and posted his fifth shutout. His save just 30 seconds in kept City SC from getting off on the wrong foot.

“I thought we should have finished the game off in the first 25 minutes,” coach Bradley Carnell said, “should have been 4-0, 5-0 at that point. That's one thing we can take away from this game is to be a little more ruthless. Because they managed the end of the game towards the first half very well, and then they started the second half very good and challenged us. I would have liked the game to have been put to bed a little bit earlier.”

It was Jackson who took the corner kick, the first he’s taken all season, that Parker headed in to the net just four minutes to give City SC the lead just four minutes in. City SC is unbeaten when scoring first – now 9-0-2 – so that’s always a good sign for the team. It was the second goal of the season for Parker, the other being the club’s first goal in its first game, in February in Austin, Texas. In nine seasons in MLS, Parker has four goals, two of them this season.

“I don’t score that many goals,” Parker said, “so whenever I do they’re special. A good one to get at home, a good one to get the guys going early in the game and get the crowd behind us.”

Seven minutes later, it was a dazzling play from Adeniran that put City SC up 2-0. Kyle Hiebert stole the ball in the Colorado end and it looked like he had played it too far ahead of Adeniran and it would go out over the end line. Adeniran outraced Colorado’s Connor Ronan to the ball and just before the ball was going to go out, he cut it back, running the ball just an inch or so inside the field of play. Not only did Adeniran get the ball past Ronan, he got himself past him too and caught up with the ball as it entered the penalty area, where he passed it back to an open Stroud, who shot through a defender’s legs and past goalkeeper William Yarbrough for his fourth goal.

“It was both (speed and strength),” Adeniran said. “You have to be fast enough to get past a quick defender and strong enough to hold him off.”

That’s been what Adeniran has shown since he was recalled from his loan to San Antonio in the USL Championship just before the San Jose game. He’s one of the fastest – possibly the fastest – player on the team. His size makes him a target for long balls and corner kicks and he can also outrun opponents to get to them.

“I didn’t even know if he was going to get to the ball,” said Stroud. “I just took a gamble. It was a really good play from Sammy. … He gives us a new option. Similar to Klauss, he gives us that hold-up play that we’ve been lacking the past couple games. We know he’s not going to lose an aerial duel and for me it’s nice because I can come in and get the balls underneath. He adds that extra threat and that nice left foot, so it’s been a super help for us.”

“It feels great to be able to get minutes in the MLS,” said Adeniran. “I’ll give it everything that I have to continue getting those minutes.”

“You saw one or two bursts of what Sam can provide,” Carnell said. “He's not just a hold-up guy. He can also challenge the back line with his speed and pace and power. So that was pretty fun to watch.”

Blom leaves with dizziness

Midfielder Njabulo Blom left the game in the 67th minute in the company of a trainer and went straight to the dressing room.

“I don't think any South African has felt the humidity and heat as we felt over the last two days,” said Carnell, who like Blom is from South Africa. “He just struggled with the heat a little bit, fatigue, so he had a couple of dizzy spells going into the game and we were just monitoring that.”