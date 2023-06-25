Samuel Adeniran had come off the practice field on Thursday in San Antonio, Texas, when he got a phone call from his agent: St. Louis City SC wanted him back.

Adeniran had started the season with City SC, joining them via a trade with Seattle in December, but seven games into the season, with Klauss starting to consistently log 90 minutes in games, opportunities for Adeniran to get on the field were shrinking, so the team worked out a deal loaning him to San Antonio with the right to recall him if needed.

That need came last week. With Klauss out, and in a stretch where the team had to play three games in eight days and with striker Nicholas Gioacchini having played almost all of the first two games, City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and coach Bradley Carnell decided they needed Adeniran back. So after Adeniran heard from his agent, he heard from City SC’s bosses.

“I pretty much just packed my bags as quick as I can and then hopped on a flight on Friday morning,” Adeniran said Saturday night. He flew from San Antonio to San Jose and met the team there for dinner on Friday night. “They welcomed me back so easily, coming back it didn't feel like I was a new player. Coming back in was pretty quick and easy.”

“It was like he never left,” said midfielder Aziel Jackson.

On Saturday night, in just his third MLS start, Adeniran scored his first two MLS goals as Carnell turned to his bench for help and was rewarded with a 2-1 win over San Jose that, considering everything going on with the team right now, was the perfect result at the perfect time. City SC also could not have done it without goalie Roman Burki, who made eight saves, including two in second-half stoppage time that were essential in preserving the win. With the win, City SC moved back into a tie for first in the Western Conference with LAFC and became the second fastest expansion team to hit 10 wins.

“This is just three points,” Carnell said, “but for me, it's more than three points. It's about guys who finally get their reward, for finally training all the months of being second string and just being a supportive great teammate, and now they can get go and put it on display.”

City SC was winless in three in a row (four when you count the completion of the rain-stopped Dallas game) and had taken a body blow to the psyche with the news that midfield impresario Eduard Lowen would be out at least a month, and that the injury to Klauss was going to keep him out another month as well, bringing to three months the time he’s been away.

And that’s just the big picture. On Saturday, Carnell had to sit several regulars because the minutes had been piling up over the previous two games. Regular starters Gioacchini, midfielder Indiana Vassilev and defenders Jake Nerwinski and Lucas Bartlett all were on the bench for this game, while Adeniran, Jackson, Akil Watts and Josh Yaro moved into the starting lineup. It was the first MLS start for Jackson, the first since 2017 for Yaro.

Yaro was solid on the backline, Jackson drew the foul that led to the decisive penalty kick and then there was Adeniran, “the fairy tale,” as Carnell referred to him. He put City SC ahead in the 41st minute, heading in a corner kick from Rasmus Alm, and then scored the game-winner on a penalty kick in the 57th minute after Jackson got knocked down in the box.

“I think it'll hit me when I'm on the plane,” Adeniran said, “but it's just been amazing to come back. I didn't even really get a chance to train with the team and to be able to help the team in this way, it's just a blessing. I'm really grateful.”

Adeniran had looked good in his first four appearances with City SC, which came in the season’s first seven games, but behind Klauss and Gioacchini, there just weren’t going to be many minutes available for Adeniran. So the team worked out a deal to loan him to his former club, San Antonio of the second-division USL Championship.

“I just wanted to play,” Adeniran said. “That's the most important thing to me. I just wanted to play, didn't matter where it was. I just wanted to play and I felt that club was a good place for me to go, get minutes and get fit and sharp. They call me back and I'm grateful that they did and I'm grateful that I can help the team because we've been in a bit of a rough patch, but I'm glad that we were able to get that win and kind of put that behind us.”

Adeniran had four goals in eight games with San Antonio and might have been back sooner had the team known Klauss would be out almost three months. But with the diagnosis on Klauss starting at being out 10-14 days and gradually extending a week at a time, it never made sense to call Adeniran back when the return of Klauss seemed imminent. But now that the team is forecasting Klauss being out another month, bringing Adeniran back made sense.

“I had a feeling in the night after the Salt Lake game that now is the right time to bring Sam back,” Pfannenstiel said.

“I think he's on good form,” Carnell said, “and I think he's been getting really some good quality minutes at the USL and it all worked out in the end.”

Carnell had no issues with putting in a player who hadn’t trained with the team in two months in the lineup and his teammates were thrilled to get him back.

“We're all really happy to have him,” Jackson said. “He's a great, great teammate, great player. He's just going to keep striving now. I'm just really happy he came in.”

Adeniran showed all the things that had made the team high on him. He may be the fastest player on the team and showed that several times on Saturday as he outran defenders to get to long balls, and he showed he has a finishing touch.

“He's a menace,” Carnell said. “He uses his body well. He can run the line. There's different weapons – he's a left footer, it's always dangerous when he's going down the left-hand side. It was fun to watch.”

For the second game in a row, City SC gave up a goal in the opening minutes of the second half, but this time the team handled that jolt and retook the lead. The final 15 minutes of the game got hairy as San Jose threatened to score and Burki had to make two saves in stoppage time alone to preserve the win.

“Fantastic,” Carnell said. “It's massive.”