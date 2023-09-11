Selmir Pidro, the first player to sign a contract with St. Louis City SC, is headed back to Europe as the team reached a deal to loan him to a club in the Czech Republic.

Pidro will join Zlin, which is currently in last place in the Czech First League.

Pidro signed with City SC on Feb. 1, 2022, an acquisition that resonated in St. Louis because Pidro was from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was a speedy left back who City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel had seen playing for the Bosnian national team in a match with the United States.

“He will have a great opportunity to get more minutes at a competitive level and help continue his professional growth," Pfannenstiel said in a statement from the team on Monday. "FC Zlín is a competitive club in the Czech First League, who has a deep history and recently won the league title.”

Pidro was one of the players who came over in the summer transfer window in 2022 and played with City2 in MLS Next Pro, appearing in seven games and scoring a goal. He settled in the Bosnian community in South County.

“I have everything the same as in my country,” he told the Post-Dispatch in an interview after he made his debut on April 15. “I feel at home.”

Pidro was the leading candidate to start at left back when City SC opened its training camp, but he lost out to John Nelson, who the team had claimed in the expansion draft, and couldn’t get it back.

He appeared in only two MLS games with City SC, coming off the bench for a total of 41 minutes. He also started both of the team’s matches in the U.S. Open Cup. The team’s loss to the Chicago Fire FC on May 9 was his last game with the first team.

“Sometimes it was hard,” Pidro said in April. “I spoke with my coach. I said it doesn’t matter who plays, everyone deserves a chance, because everyone is doing a good job, but this is the real life, and on the backline, we can just play four, not six, seven. Sometimes it’s hard, but you have to be patient, do hard work to push yourself, and wait for your chance.”

Tellingly, when Nelson had to sit out a game because of a red card, rather than play Pidro, the team moved center back Kyle Hiebert to left back, a position he had hardly played. Soon after, Pidro wasn’t even making the 20-player game-day roster. When the team played Club America in the Leagues Cup on July 27, there was room for every City SC player but one on the game-day roster; Pidro was the player left out. When the team signed Anthony Markanich during the summer transfer window, Pidro was essentially fourth on the depth chart at left back.

While Aziel Jackson and Akil Watts used City2 to sharpen their play and be ready when needed, Pidro didn't appear in a City2 game until the end of May. He began to see more regular action with City2, and as the team got back to full health and had more players than spots on the game-day roster, Pidro began to train more often with City2 instead of with the first team. He’s started five of the past six City2 games and was in eight overall.

If the American adventure didn’t work out well for Pidro, there was one highlight: He became a father here, when his first child, a daughter named Aisa was born in St. Louis in February. The team was in training camp in California at the time, but he flew home to be there for the delivery.

With the team also loaning Danish midfielder Isak Jensen to a club in Denmark, City SC has eight international players under contract, meaning at present it won’t need to acquire an international spot at the start of next season.