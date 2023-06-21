The Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis won its qualifying group early on Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to advance to the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which includes a match with the United States at CityPark on June 28.

St. Kitts and Nevis beat French Guiana 4-2 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in a match that was delayed in the first half by lightning and was played in a driving rain. St. Kitts and Nevis won both of its games in the qualifying tournament on penalty kicks, having beaten group favorite Curacao 3-2 on PKs after a 1-1 tie in the opening round.

St. Kitts and Nevis – the nation consists of two Caribbean islands and has a population of about 50,000, roughly equal to Chesterfield – is 139th in the FIFA world rankings. It will be the first meeting between the United States and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The other teams in the Caribbean-heavy group are Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament begins on Saturday, with the United States facing Jamaica at Soldier Field in the game that will probably decide who wins the group.

Tiquanny Williams scored for St. Kitts in the 41st minute to put the Sugar Boyz ahead. French Guiana tied the game on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and after 90 minutes, the match went straight to PKs. A save by St. Kitts goalkeeper Julani Archibald and a French Guiana miss sent St. Kitts through. It’s the first time St. Kitts and Nevis has qualified for the group stage of the Gold Cup.