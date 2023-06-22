St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and digital presentation editor Beth O'Malley chat about the soccer team's recent games against Nashville and Real Salt Lake (both losses), and the upcoming schedule. The teams has two big players out with injuries: Eduard Lowen and Klauss, and their absence is stretching the lineup. The hosts also tackle the USWNT World Cup roster, Becky Sauerbrunn's injury and recent USMNT news.
