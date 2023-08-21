St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O’Malley talk about a memorable and blistering hot win as City extends its Western Conference lead, winning against Austin as it resumes play after three weeks off. O'Malley and Timmermann also talk about the new players entering the field, and how the pieces of the puzzle are coming together.
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.
Tom Timmermann
Soccer reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Beth O'Malley
Digital presentation editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today