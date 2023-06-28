Soccer beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O'Malley discuss St. Louis City SC's win over San Jose, including Samuel Adeniran's brace and Roman Burki's saves to preserve the 1-2 win. They also tackle whether Burki will get a break, as well as the All-Star recognition for Burki and defender Tim Parker.
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.
Beth O'Malley
Digital presentation editor
Tom Timmermann
