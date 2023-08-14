St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O'Malley discuss the team's preparation as MLS play restarts. The team played a closed door scrimmage against Atlanta United FC, a 3-3 tie, over the weekend and will play Austin FC in St. Louis on Sunday. Timmermann and O'Malley also discuss the USWNT and its early exit from the World Cup.
Tags
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.
Beth O'Malley
Digital presentation editor
Tom Timmermann
