St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O'Malley discuss the team's split road trip, with the win over Toronto and the loss in LA. They also look forward to the upcoming game against Miami and chat a bit about a famous canal.
Aziel Jackson scored in the 50th minute as City SC won its third game in a row, beating Toronto 1-0
City SC's three-game win streak ended with a 3-0 loss to LAFC, but the return to action of midfielder Eduard Lowen has a big impact on the season
