St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O'Malley talk with St. Louisan and former U.S. women's national team player Lori Chalupny. The conversation ranges from preparation for the World Cup, her thoughts on the expanded field of teams, the USWNT's chances (and Chalupny's concerns about the defensive line). The trio also discuss City SC and the possibility of an NWSL expansion to St. Louis.
