St. Louis City SC is scheduled to take on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 1.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. MT.

City SC enters the match 10-2-7 overall, placing them atop the MLS Western Conference. Its most recent match came against San Jose, which they defeated 2-1 on June 24. Forward Samuel Adeniran scored both goals in the win.

Colorado travels to St. Louis at 2-8-9 overall, the worst record in the MLS Western Conference. Its last MLS win was a 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on May 6.

The first time these teams met this season resulted in a 1-1 draw on April 22 in Colorado.

How to watch STL City SC vs. Colorado Rapids on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, July 1

Location: CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri

TV channel: Apple TV

Online live stream: Apple TV

Online radio broadcast: Radio broadcasts can be streamed via Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

Online terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1 (English), KXOK-FM 102.9 (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St. Louis City SC. Robin Fraser is the head coach of the Colorado Rapids.