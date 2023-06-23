St. Louis City SC faces the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 24.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT.

City SC enters 9-7-2 overall, good for second in the MLS Western Conference. Its four-game winning streak at home came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, June 21. City SC is now 0-2 without Eduard Lowen, who remains sidelined with a quad injury.

San Jose is currently in the fourth spot of the Western Conference at 7-6-6 overall. Its last match on Wednesday, June 21 was a 4-1 defeat vs. Houston Dynamo FC.

St. Louis took this season’s previous match against San Jose 3-0 on March 18.

How to watch STL City SC at San Jose Earthquakes on TV, live stream

Game time: 9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 24

Location: PayPal Park in San Jose, California

TV Channel: Apple TV

Online live stream: Apple TV

Online radio broadcast: Radio broadcasts can be streamed via Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

Online terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1 (English), KXOK-FM 102.9 (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St. Louis City SC. Luchi Gonzalez is the head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes.