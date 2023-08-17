St. Louis City SC added a third Homegrown player on Thursday, signing 16-year-old midfielder Tyson Pearce to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth. Pearce will sign an MLS Next Pro contract with City2 for the remainder of this season.

Since the academy season ended, Pearce has been with City2, where he has appeared in two games.

Pearce joins Miguel Perez and Caden Glover as Homegrown players signed by the team. Under the league’s Homegrown rule, teams can sign players from their academy to contracts and not have to claim them through the draft. Pearce turned 16 on Saturday and is the second-youngest player to sign with City SC. Glover was 15 when he signed.

Pearce, from St. Charles, trained with the U.S. under-16 team in January and from there joined City SC at its inaugural training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pearce, Glover, and Perez were the only academy players invited into camp.