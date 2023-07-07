St. Louis City SC heads north to play Toronto FC on Saturday, July 8.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

City SC, 11-2-7, comes in as winners of two straight and are still atop the MLS Western Conference. Its most recent game was a 2-0 win at home over the Colorado Rapids on July 1. City SC goalkeeper Roman Burki recorded three saves and his fifth clean sheet of the season with the win.

Toronto FC, 3-8-10, sits near the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference. Its 10 draws this season are tied for the most in the league. On July 4, Toronto fell to Orlando City 4-0.

City SC is 3-0-1 against the MLS Eastern Conference this season.

How to watch STL City SC at Toronto FC on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CDT/7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, July 8

Location: BMO Field in Toronto, Canada

TV Channel: Apple TV

Online live stream: Apple TV

Online radio broadcast: Radio broadcasts can be streamed via Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

Terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1(English), KXOK-FM 102.9(Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St. Louis City SC. Terry Dunfield is the interim head coach of Toronto FC.