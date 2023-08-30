Tim Ream will be coming home to St. Louis for the U.S. national team’s match with Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at CityPark, but an injury will keep another St. Louisan, Josh Sargent, from taking part in the match.

The group coming to St. Louis will be one of the stronger ones seen here since the U.S. national team resumed making regular visits here. Also on the 24-player squad are forwards Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson, midfielders Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah and goalkeeper Matt Turner. Twelve players on the roster were on the U.S. team at the 2022 World Cup and 16 were part of the team that won the CONCACAF Nations League this summer.

The match will also be the first for coach Gregg Berhalter since he was rehired as coach of the national team in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Two players have gotten their first callups to the U.S. national team: midfielder Ben Cremaschi of Inter Miami, the youngest player in camp at 18, and defender Kristoffer Lund, who plays for Palermo in Italy’s Serie B. Lund has played for Denmark at the youth level but has applied to FIFA for a change to be eligible to play for the United States.

Sargent injured his ankle while scoring a goal for Norwich City on Saturday and his coach, David Wagner, said Sargent would be out “months.”

"Even if we don't have a clear picture, so far it is a serious one and we're speaking about months not weeks [out]," Wagner told BBC Radio. “How serious it is? He'll have to see further consultants and if he needs a surgery we'll know more at the end of the week.”

The U.S. roster:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg, Germany), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal, England), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Tim Weah (Juventus, Italy)