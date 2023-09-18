City SC coach Bradley Carnell often points to his team’s game at San Jose on June 24 as a pivotal point in the team’s season. It was the third game of a string of three games in eight days, and the team had lost the first two and had to make the long trip west. City SC went in and won 3-0, starting a three-game win streak that solidified its spot atop the Western Conference.

It was also a pivotal game for right back Jake Nerwinski. Nerwinski was the only field player at that point who had started every MLS game for City SC – San Jose was Game No. 19 – and had played more minutes than anyone other than goalie Roman Burki. But Nerwinski got a rest in that game and Akil Watts stepped in and, as City SC continued to win, Watts continued to play. In the next 11 MLS games, Nerwinski started only three. (He had to sit out two after getting a red-card suspension.) The third of those starts came Saturday in Houston, where he played a solid game in what now counts as a rare start, with his run up the right flank starting in earnest the buildup that led to City SC’s goal that got it a badly needed 1-1 tie.

“I'll be honest, it's been tough,” Nerwinski said Monday. “You want to play every game you can. The first 18 games, I was fortunate enough to play and to perform and to help the team. And then, a little bit of a switch came. The team was doing well. I just made sure that I was ready when my name was called. And that's all I can really do. I've seen a lot of guys in my career go negative ways. And I've seen how that's impacted them and their careers going forward and I didn't want to do that. I don't think I have that in my nature. So I just made sure that I was trying to be good at a teammate as possible. And when Brad called my name to play, I was ready to go.”

“Jake's an experienced customer in the league,” Carnell said. “He knows what the games demand, he comes here whether he's playing or not. He knows how he can help his teammates on and off the field and by being a true example of how to be a pro. That's one of Jake's best attributes. On the field of play, he makes sure he’s athletic has a robust profile. He can win tackles, he can execute forward passes in our style of play.

“Jake's been a real trouper. And obviously, we've all been challenged at many moments. And everyone wants to play, but he's a real role model as a teammate on and off the field. ... He's a real person that you want to be around.”

With the game Wednesday the second of three in eight days, it’s possible, if not likely, that Watts will get the nod there against Los Angeles FC but Nerwinski, who got good reviews for his play against Houston, is ready to keep fighting for playing time.

“I think Akil and I have some different attributes to our game,” he said. “I think he does very well to get forward in the attack and I've talked with Brad a lot and I'm seen more as a defensive player. And I think that's kind of what it was last game. We were building out in a three(-man backline) defending in a four, where the wing backs come into play. So that was something that was asked of me in this game, it was to have my defensive responsibilities and for the build out, to drive when I could. I think each game asks for different things, and I'll be ready when my name is called again. I know Akil will be ready to. We learn from each other. We have a good relationship. There's no animosity there at all. And I think that's a testament to our team. It's not just me and him. We're competing, everyone's competing, for playing time for positions. And to see that our locker room is still strong is great.”

Health watch

Joakim Nilsson, who the team is watching closely as he comes back from two knee surgeries, came out after 82 minutes against Houston. Carnell said that at halftime, the defender had told him his groin was seizing up and getting tighter. “There's a bit of an overcompensation going on there with him,” Carnell said. “We’ve just got to try and get him now recovered and rested and see how he goes for Wednesday. But if we can, squeeze just 65, 75 minutes out of him, some games it goes for 90, it just depends on the rigors and what the game dictates.” The last time City SC played three games in eight days, Nilsson sat out the middle game.

Defender Lucas Bartlett injured his shoulder being fouled while playing for City2 on Sunday, and left the game in the 43rd minute. Carnell said Bartlett tore a ligament. “I think it's a short term thing. I don't think it's too long,” he said.

Midfielder Rasmus Alm, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury, trained separately from the team but Carnell said he was starting to progress slowly.

City2 playing for home field on Saturday

City2 faces Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday in Kansas City with fourth place, and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, on the line in the final regular season game for each team. The winner of the game will likely host the loser in the first round of the playoffs.

City2 won its fifth game in a row on Sunday, 4-1 over Los Angeles Galaxy II, and is unbeaten in nine straight. The win clinched City2 a playoff berth in front of 9,626 at CityPark, the largest crowd ever for an MLS Next Pro game. While most City2 games drew much less, that figure is larger than three crowds for the Chicago Fire of MLS this season.

“Nine games unbeaten,” said City2’s Wan Kuzain, who scored City2's first goal Sunday, “we have every right to be as confident as we can be, but we know at the end of the day our DNA is to be hard against the ball, be blue collar, be very disciplined, and at the end of the day, cause some chaos, No team is going to want to face us, no matter, home, away, whatever.”