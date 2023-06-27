Goalie Roman Burki and defender Tim Parker are the two oldest players on St. Louis City SC, the captain and vice captain, respectively, of the team and now, the team's first two All-Stars.

Burki and Parker were were chosen Tuesday for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, to be played July 19 in Washington. The MLS players will take on English club Arsenal.

Burki was selected by a vote that combined fans, players and media. Parker was chosen by D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney, who will be coaching the All-Star Game. It's the first All-Star selection for both players.

City SC is one of just seven MLS teams to have multiple players selected for the game, which comes at the start of a month-long break in the MLS regular season to allow for the Leagues Cup tournament between clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Burki, who joined City SC after a successful career in Europe, spent mostly at German club Borussia Dortmund, leads the league in saves with 76 and his save percentage, also 76, is fourth best. He leads the league, per Opta Stats, in expected goals saved at 5.8, 2.1 goals above the next highest player. On Saturday against San Jose, he had two saves in the closing minutes of the game that protected the team’s 2-1 win.

“Fantastic,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said of the saves after the game. “It's massive.”

Burki has played every minute of every regular-season MLS game for City SC, sitting out only the team’s two U.S. Open Cup games. The way he’s playing, there seems little reason to give Burki any games off.

“Roman knows his body best,” Carnell said. “And for sure, he hasn't played this much for a long time, I'd say in a couple of years now that he hasn't had this frequency of games. But again, we manage him. (goalie coach) Alex Langer does a great job in training, managing those loads and certain days he'll only do part one of training or part two and then go inside or end of training, parts three or four and then only play the game part. So we have a way of managing him, but he knows his body best.”

Parker was acquired in a trade with Houston on the day of the expansion draft to give a veteran MLS presence to a young team whose core was mostly internationals. As one of the starting center backs, he’s missed only two of the team’s MLS games, one because of a groin injury and another because of accumulated yellow cards.

“He's a guy that knows the league,” said former teammate Aaron Long, who is in town with the U.S. national team, “an MLS veteran, that's the kind of guy that you want when you're building a team.”

Parker is in his ninth season in the league, and earned a spot in club history when he scored the team’s first goal.

The full team, with how the players were selected:

GOALKEEPERS: Roman Bürki (St. Louis City SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach’s Selection)

DEFENDERS (7): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC / Coach’s Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach’s Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner’s Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach’s Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach’s Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach’s Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach’s Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner’s Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)