After a difficult first summer as a professional, things are looking up for Belleville native E.J. Liddell.

A year ago, he tore his ACL in an NBA Summer League game and missed what would've been his rookie season after being selected 41st overall by the Pelicans in the 2022 NBA draft.

This summer, he's healthy, back on the court and recently signed a three-year deal with New Orleans. The contract is worth $6.2 million, according to to The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania.

The 6-foot-6 forward, a Belleville West and Ohio State product, started and scored nine points Friday in the Pelicans' summer league debut.

"I'm blessed, man, just how far I've come," Liddell told nola.com. "Last month, I wasn't able to play 5-on-5, but now I can."

His coach has high praise for Liddell.

"He's been unbelievable," Pelicans assistant and summer league coach Casey Hill told nola.com. "He's worked his tail off to get back to where he is right now.

"Confidence-wise, I'd say he's probably at about an 85% and growing from there. That's really the goal. To allow him to get back to the way he needs to feel so he can continue to attack his early career."

Liddell led Ohio State in scoring, rebounding and blocks and was second in assists in his senior season in Columbus.

He was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-player of the year in 2018 along with Courtney Ramey.