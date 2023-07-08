After a difficult first summer as a professional, things are looking up for Belleville native E.J. Liddell.
A year ago, he tore his ACL in an NBA Summer League game and missed what would've been his rookie season after being selected 41st overall by the Pelicans in the 2022 NBA draft.
This summer, he's healthy, back on the court and recently signed a three-year deal with New Orleans. The contract is worth $6.2 million, according to to
The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania.
The 6-foot-6 forward, a Belleville West and Ohio State product, started and scored nine points Friday in the Pelicans' summer league debut.
"I'm blessed, man, just how far I've come,"
Liddell told nola.com. "Last month, I wasn't able to play 5-on-5, but now I can."
Kevin C. Johnson: Why I'm not comfortable reviewing Morgan Wallen's concerts in St. Louis
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright headed to IL; Andrew Knizner released from ER
Illinois teen in protective custody has been stuck for a year in a St. Louis hospital room
St. Louis woman who died in storm traveled world, was ‘afraid of nothing’
‘You feel hopeless’: St. Louis man describes waiting for 911 as woman died Saturday
Fireworks, festivals, food: Where to celebrate July Fourth across the St. Louis area
BenFred: Under John Mozeliak's leadership, Cardinals achieved greatness — then let it go
Disaster! Cardinals pitching throws away determined effort by offense, blows lead to Miami
Police identify woman who died after tree limb crushes her car during violent St. Louis storm
Missouri governor axes funding of school program he recently praised
Hochman: Cardinals need to use Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery upturn to reload via trade
‘That’s not the end’: Cardinals great Wainwright, headed to IL, vows to have ‘strong’ finale
Messenger: Josh Hawley tweeted a quote. It turned into a chilling history lesson.
Into the abyss: Cardinals sink deeper into murky season, dumped 15-2 by Marlins
Holleman: One year later, St. Louis County sex video case is still shrouded in mystery
His coach has high praise for Liddell.
"He's been unbelievable," Pelicans assistant and summer league coach
Casey Hill told nola.com. "He's worked his tail off to get back to where he is right now.
"Confidence-wise, I'd say he's probably at about an 85% and growing from there. That's really the goal. To allow him to get back to the way he needs to feel so he can continue to attack his early career."
Liddell led Ohio State in scoring, rebounding and blocks and was second in assists in his senior season in Columbus.
New Orleans Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell's post-practice interview on July 5, 2023 ahead of the Pelicans' first 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CST.
#NBA #Pelicans #NewOrleansPelicans
Latest NBA News & Pelicans News @
https://www.pelicans.com
A look at the people born in the St. Louis area to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.