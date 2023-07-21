In one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason, the Phoenix Suns acquired a pair of St. Louis natives in Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin from Washington.

But a more under-the-radar trade looks to give Goodwin a bigger opportunity at an elevated professional role with a winning team.

Earlier this week Phoenix shipped backup point guard Cameron Payne to San Antonio in exchange for a draft pick, which clears room for a larger role for Goodwin.

According to a report in The Athletic, the team prefers Goodwin as its backup point guard.

Goodwin, who played at St. Louis U. and Belleville Althoff, appeared in 62 games last year for the Wizards, averaging 17.8 minutes a game.

And the St. Louisan is excited to have a familiar face as a teammate.

“It makes (the move) easy,” Goodwin told Cronkite News. “At least you know somebody, at least you can talk to somebody, at least for the first day.”

In February, the Wizards signed Goodwin to a multi-year deal. The first year, 2023-24, is partially guaranteed. He could earn $1.9 million this coming season, and there is a club option for 2024-25.

Fellow St. Louis native Beal is expected to be the team's primary point guard. He's mostly played shooting guard in his career.

He averaged 3.1 assists per game over his first five pro seasons but has upped that number to 4.9 over his next six seasons, so he looks to have potential as a distributor.

The Suns, 45-37 a year ago, have been seen as one of the biggest winners of the offseason, and will sport an imposing big three of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

That makes them one of the early favorites to win the NBA title.