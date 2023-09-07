The NFL season officially begins Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Lions. That game will feature a trifecta of St. Louis-area natives in promising Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (Highland), Chiefs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert (Parkway West) and Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (University City).

A look at the St. Louis products who will dot NFL rosters this season:

Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, Dolphins

High school: Cahokia

College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Skinny: In the second year of a five-year deal with Miami, he's listed as the team's starting left tackle, but he's questionable with several injuries.

Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Patriots

High school: John Burroughs

College: Ohio State

Skinny: A late addition by the Patriots after the Cowboys released him, Elliott is looking for a bounce-back year. He's the second-string running back going into the season and is expected to be used in short-yardage situations.

AJ Epenesa, defensive end, Bills

High school: Edwardsville

College: Iowa

Skinny: Epenesa, in the final year of his contract, is coming off a career-best year with 6.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles. He's listed as a backup edge rusher for the Bills.

Drew Forbes, offensive lineman, Browns

High school: North County (Bonne Terre, Missouri)

College: Southeast Missouri State

Skinny: After missing all of last season with injuries, Forbes starts of 2023 on the same foot. A back injury means he's out for at least the first several weeks.

Mike Ford, cornerback, Browns

High school: Alton Marquette

College: Southeast Missouri State

Skinny: Ford, listed as Cleveland's backup right cornerback, has bounced around the league. He played in a career-high 17 games last season with Atlanta.

Blaine Gabbert, quarterback, Chiefs

High school: Parkway West

College: Mizzou

Skinny: In his 12th year, Gabbert beat out Shane Buechele for the Chiefs' backup quarterback role behind Patrick Mahomes.

Markus Golden, linebacker, Steelers

High school: Affton

College: Hutchinson Community College, Missouri

Skinny: The 32-year-old is listed as the Steelers' backup slot-side linebacker, but some team observers have been impressed with his play as a forgotten man.

Adoree’ Jackson, cornerback, Giants

High school: Belleville East, Junipero Serra (California)

College: Southern Cal

Skinny: He's listed as the Giants' starting left cornerback, and he was the Giants' top coverage cornerback last season. The seventh-year pro looks likely to face off with Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in Sunday's opener, a big test for Jackson.

Antonio Johnson, safety, Jaguars

High school: East St. Louis

College: Texas A&M

Skinny: He'll likely miss the opener with a hamstring injury and is expected to play a backup role in the secondary when healthy.

Sam LaPorta, tight end, Lions

High school: Highland

College: Iowa

Skinny: He's listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Lions' depth chart, and many fantasy football experts think he'll be the league's most productive rookie tight end.

Royce Newman, guard, Packers

High school: Nashville (Illinois)

College: Mississippi

Skinny: Entering his third season, Newman is the backup right guard and a player who many expected wouldn't make the Packers' 53-man roster.

Foyesade Oluokun, linebacker, Jaguars

High school: John Burroughs

College: Yale

Skinny: Oluokun is the team's starting inside linebacker and the leading tackler in the NFL each of the past two seasons.

Jonathan Owens, safety, Packers

High school: CBC

College: Missouri Western

Skinny: The Packers' backup free safety, Owens spent his first four seasons in Houston, starting all 17 games last season. He is perhaps better known as the husband of gymnast Simone Biles.

MyCole Pruitt, tight end, Falcons

High school: Kirkwood

College: Southern Illinois

Skinny: He's listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Falcons' depth chart heading into opening weekend and is coming off a career-best four touchdown receptions last season.

Khalen Saunders, defensive tackle, Saints

High school: Parkway Central

College: Western Illinois

Skinny: Saunders moved south after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, and he expects to play a bigger pass-rushing role with the Saints. He's listed as the team's top right defensive tackle.

Tershawn Wharton, defensive tackle, Chiefs

High school: University City

College: Missouri S&T

Skinny: He is expected to see significant time in Thursday night's opener after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Renell Wren, defensive tackle, Steelers

High school: Lutheran North

College: Arizona State

Skinny: Wren, who will soon turn 28, played in just one game last year and will miss all of this year with a torn Achilles tendon.

Others to watch

Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Lions

High school: Cardinal Ritter

College: Ohio State, Alabama

Skinny: The No. 12 overall pick in 2022, he'll miss the first six games for a gambling violation, but he's sure to make a big impact after his return.

Christian Kirksey

High school: Hazelwood East

College: Iowa

Skinny: Entering his 10th pro season, he signed late with the Bills' practice squad after the Texans cut him and isn't yet on the 53-main roster. Observers expect it's only a matter of time before he gets up to speed and is added to the roster.

CJ Coldon, cornerback, Vikings practice squad

High school: Belleville Althoff

College: Wyoming, Olahoma

Skinny: The Vikings signed him to their practice squad.

Art Green, cornerback, Broncos practice squad

High school: Parkway Central

College: Houston

Skinny: The Broncos signed him to their practice squad.

Brian Hill, running back, free agent

High school: Belleville West

College: Wyoming

Skinny: The 49ers cut Hill from their practice squad this week. He's played in 48 NFL games in addition to playing for the Battlehawks.