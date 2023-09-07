The NFL season officially begins Thursday night when the Chiefs host the Lions. That game will feature a trifecta of St. Louis-area natives in promising Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (Highland), Chiefs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert (Parkway West) and Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (University City).
A look at the St. Louis products who will dot NFL rosters this season:
Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, Dolphins
High school: Cahokia
College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Skinny: In the second year of a five-year deal with Miami, he's listed as the team's starting left tackle, but he's questionable with several injuries.
Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Patriots
High school: John Burroughs
College: Ohio State
Skinny: A late addition by the Patriots after the Cowboys released him, Elliott is looking for a bounce-back year. He's the second-string running back going into the season and is expected to be used in short-yardage situations.
AJ Epenesa, defensive end, Bills
High school: Edwardsville
College: Iowa
Skinny: Epenesa, in the final year of his contract, is coming off a career-best year with 6.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles. He's listed as a backup edge rusher for the Bills.
Drew Forbes, offensive lineman, Browns
High school: North County (Bonne Terre, Missouri)
College: Southeast Missouri State
Skinny: After missing all of last season with injuries, Forbes starts of 2023 on the same foot. A back injury means he's out for at least the first several weeks.
Mike Ford, cornerback, Browns
High school: Alton Marquette
College: Southeast Missouri State
Skinny: Ford, listed as Cleveland's backup right cornerback, has bounced around the league. He played in a career-high 17 games last season with Atlanta.
Blaine Gabbert, quarterback, Chiefs
High school: Parkway West
College: Mizzou
Skinny: In his 12th year, Gabbert beat out Shane Buechele for the Chiefs' backup quarterback role behind Patrick Mahomes.
Markus Golden, linebacker, Steelers
High school: Affton
College: Hutchinson Community College, Missouri
Skinny: The 32-year-old is listed as the Steelers' backup slot-side linebacker, but some team observers have been impressed with his play as a forgotten man.
Adoree’ Jackson, cornerback, Giants
High school: Belleville East, Junipero Serra (California)
College: Southern Cal
Skinny: He's listed as the Giants' starting left cornerback, and he was the Giants' top coverage cornerback last season. The seventh-year pro looks likely to face off with Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in Sunday's opener, a big test for Jackson.
Antonio Johnson, safety, Jaguars
High school: East St. Louis
College: Texas A&M
Skinny: He'll likely miss the opener with a hamstring injury and is expected to play a backup role in the secondary when healthy.
Sam LaPorta, tight end, Lions
High school: Highland
College: Iowa
Skinny: He's listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Lions' depth chart, and many fantasy football experts think he'll be the league's most productive rookie tight end.
Royce Newman, guard, Packers
High school: Nashville (Illinois)
College: Mississippi
Skinny: Entering his third season, Newman is the backup right guard and a player who many expected wouldn't make the Packers' 53-man roster.
Foyesade Oluokun, linebacker, Jaguars
High school: John Burroughs
College: Yale
Skinny: Oluokun is the team's starting inside linebacker and the leading tackler in the NFL each of the past two seasons.
Jonathan Owens, safety, Packers
High school: CBC
College: Missouri Western
Skinny: The Packers' backup free safety, Owens spent his first four seasons in Houston, starting all 17 games last season. He is perhaps better known as the husband of gymnast Simone Biles.
MyCole Pruitt, tight end, Falcons
High school: Kirkwood
College: Southern Illinois
Skinny: He's listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Falcons' depth chart heading into opening weekend and is coming off a career-best four touchdown receptions last season.
Khalen Saunders, defensive tackle, Saints
High school: Parkway Central
College: Western Illinois
Skinny: Saunders moved south after spending his first four seasons with the Chiefs, and he expects to play a bigger pass-rushing role with the Saints. He's listed as the team's top right defensive tackle.
Tershawn Wharton, defensive tackle, Chiefs
High school: University City
College: Missouri S&T
Skinny: He is expected to see significant time in Thursday night's opener after suffering a torn ACL last season.
Renell Wren, defensive tackle, Steelers
High school: Lutheran North
College: Arizona State
Skinny: Wren, who will soon turn 28, played in just one game last year and will miss all of this year with a torn Achilles tendon.
Others to watch
Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Lions
High school: Cardinal Ritter
College: Ohio State, Alabama
Skinny: The No. 12 overall pick in 2022, he'll miss the first six games for a gambling violation, but he's sure to make a big impact after his return.
Christian Kirksey
High school: Hazelwood East
College: Iowa
Skinny: Entering his 10th pro season, he signed late with the Bills' practice squad after the Texans cut him and isn't yet on the 53-main roster. Observers expect it's only a matter of time before he gets up to speed and is added to the roster.
CJ Coldon, cornerback, Vikings practice squad
High school: Belleville Althoff
College: Wyoming, Olahoma
Skinny: The Vikings signed him to their practice squad.
Art Green, cornerback, Broncos practice squad
High school: Parkway Central
College: Houston
Skinny: The Broncos signed him to their practice squad.
Brian Hill, running back, free agent
High school: Belleville West
College: Wyoming
Skinny: The 49ers cut Hill from their practice squad this week. He's played in 48 NFL games in addition to playing for the Battlehawks.