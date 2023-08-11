When the Detroit Lions practiced with the New York Giants this week, a pair of St. Louis natives went head to head.

New York cornerback and seventh-year pro Adoree' Jackson, who attended Belleville East before moving to California to finish high school, defended Cardinal Ritter product and Detroit receiver Jameson Williams.

Jackson forced a pair of incompletions while guarding Williams, but he's still a believer in Williams' ability.

Williams, chosen 12th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, is entering his first full NFL season. He tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in the national championship game in January 2022, which kept him out most of last fall.

"I heard about him in high school, but obviously when he went to Bama and started doing his thing, that’s when it was like, 'Oh, that’s the kid I heard of.' He’s a tremendous talent," Jackson said to Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket.

"To be able to get to see him play, just a tremendous athlete," Jackson said Wednesday. "Even to come back from the ACL injury and still produce, still be able to compete at a high level like he does, I just think he’s a great talent and is a great fit for the Lions."

Jackson doesn't think the injury has slowed Williams.

"Nah," Jackson said, "Jamo still Jamo. Just smooth, cool, collected. Just goes out there and has fun and does it the right way."

Williams will miss the first six regular-season games after being suspended for gambling.

He has struggled with dropped passes in camp thus far, but the Lions remain high on his potential.

“He’s such a young player and he’s still developing and he’s still growing. Player development is paramount with us inside this building," Lions general manager Brad Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket last week. "We’ll keep making sure that he’s gonna be surrounded with the right structure and continue to develop with the coaching and the resources that we have in place. He’s got game-changing talent but he’s just a young player."