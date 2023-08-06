Wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is going through major growing pains in his second year as a pro.

Williams, who attended Cardinal Ritter, tore his left ACL while playing for Alabama in January 2022 in the national championship game, which left him unable to play his first professional game until December of last season.

Now, as he enters his first full season as a professional, he's under the microscope, and his dropped passes haven't helped his plight.

Last week, head coach Dan Campbell talked about Williams' deficiencies, namely his hands.

“(The drops) show up and that’s something we’ve talked about with him and he knows that, too,” Campbell said. “I think, man, working his hand mechanics. He’s got to work those pre-practice, he’s got to work them post-practice. And I mean, really, he’s just got to grind on it, and even then it’s not — it’ll never be probably be like one of these elite pass-catchers that you’ve seen, but it’ll be just fine with his speed and what he’s able to do.”

After Campbell's statements, Lions general manager Brad Holmes defended Williams on Thursday.

“He’s such a young player and he’s still developing and he’s still growing. Player development is paramount with us inside this building," Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket. "We’ll keep making sure that he’s gonna be surrounded with the right structure and continue to develop with the coaching and the resources that we have in place. He’s got game-changing talent but he’s just a young player."

Williams has been under the spotlight for reasons other than his play, as well.

Williams is suspended for the Lions' first six regular-season games for gambling, though he says it wasn't on NFL games.

He also took a swing at a teammate who celebrated forcing an interception.

“I just look at it as football. Physical play, we got over it, next play," Williams said. "Nothing too much. ... We know we can’t do that in a game, it’s 15 yards."

But despite his uneven play, teammate and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a Williams believer.

“He’s one of the best receivers in the game right now," Gardner-Johnson said. "Working out with him every day, Jamo’s ready. Don’t worry about him. He ready.”

Williams is expected to get plenty of chances to work through the issues during the preseason.

Campbell says they’ll “douse him with a ton of game reps” during the preseason, which begins Friday when Detroit hosts the Giants.