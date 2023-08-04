Antonio Johnson, a fifth-round pick who some expected to go much sooner in this spring's NFL draft, is making his mark early in his professional career.

The East St. Louis native and defensive back who played three years of college football at Texas A&M before going pro has drawn the attention of coaches at training camp so far.

"We got a ton of guys that come up, but a guy that show up a ton is Antonio Johnson. He’s a guy that’s been spectacular," special teams coordinator Heath Farwell told reporters. "You see him out there playing defense, but he’s been great for us as a gunner, vise stuff has been really good. Kickoff he’s been doing well."

Reporters covering the Jaguars agree with Farwell's assessment.

"With his frame and length and ability to get downfield in a hurry, it is hard to imagine Johnson not making a giant impact on special teams," reporter John Shipley of Sports Illustrated's Jaguar Report wrote.

In college, Johnson forced a fumble in each of the last three games of the season last year and was first-team all-SEC despite missing three games with injury.

Pro Football Focus named Johnson the biggest steal of the NFL draft's fifth round. He was the 53rd-ranked player by Pro Football Focus entering the draft but was chosen 160th overall.

The praise for Johnson is widespread among reporters covering the Jaguars.

"I expect nothing from rookies, including first round rookies," John Oehser, a senior writer at Jaguars.com, said on Thursday's Jags A.M. broadcast. "Antonio Johnson might be an exception. ... All of a sudden you start watching him in practice and he makes a play every day. ... It sounds like he's going to be a special teams star."

Johnson, an All-American at East St. Louis, gets his first chance to show his skills on a larger stage when the Jaguars open preseason play on Saturday, Aug. 12 with a game at the Cowboys.