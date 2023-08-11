Despite oppressive heat in New Orleans, Parkway Central product and Saints defensive lineman Khalen Saunders is relishing training camp thus far.
"I won't lie, I've been enjoying the heat," Saunders said according to a report on the team's website. "This is the best shape that I've ever been in in my life.
"For example, I ran after practice voluntarily today," Saunders said. "Three years ago, Khalen Saunders would not have been doing that. That just goes to show that, this heat is really, I feel like a plus. It gets me in shape, it's gotten me feeling good. I actually have asthma, and my asthma has been non-existent."
Saunders, who didn't have a single scholarship offer from a bowl subdivision school and only one from a championship subdivision suitor, played collegiately at Western Illinois of the FCS.
He signed with New Orleans this past offseason after spending his first four pro seasons with Kansas City.
Saunders is high on the potential of his new team's defensive line.
"I'm the biggest guy on the defensive line, and I know I'm an athlete," he said, smiling. "So, that just goes to show, all of our guys, we've got a bunch of dancing pandas in there. A lot of guys quick, nimble on their feet.
Saunders finished last season with 3 1/2 sacks and 18 solo tackles while playing in 16 games with the Chiefs.
He's ready to play a much bigger pass-rushing role in New Orleans, though.
"It's amazing," he according to a report on the team's website. "Obviously, you want to be able to help the team in ways that they want you to. But when you know your abilities – I wouldn't say 'frustrating,' because I've always been a team-first guy and I'm always going to do whatever the team needs me to do in order to win a game – but definitely having those abilities and being able to actually showcase and use them more here is beneficial for me."