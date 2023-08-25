Entering his fourth year as a professional, Bills defensive end and Edwardsville native A.J. Epenesa has a lot to prove.

It's the final year of his rookie contract, and last year was his best yet. He tallied career highs in tackles (16), sacks (6.5), fumbles forced (2) and recovered (1) and passes defended (5).

Epenesa is ready to build on that.

"Toward last year, I can confidently say I was starting to take another step in my game," Epenesa said. "This camp has all been taking more steps, playing with more confidence, playing with more swagger."

Epenesa's play has left an impression on Bills coach Sean McDermott during training camp.

"He's dialed in," McDermott said. "He's a pivotal piece to our success this year. You could tell in the spring he had put a lot of work in, in terms of in the weight room prior to coming back to Buffalo for the OTA period, and he looks like he's in a good spot and continues to grow every practice."

The Bills added veteran defensive end Leonard Floyd, formerly of the Rams, in the offseason, and that's only helped Epenesa to improve his game.

"I'm a huge believer in competition breeds excellence," Epenesa said.

In his short time in Buffalo, Floyd has been impressed by Epenesa and teammates.

“This is the best group I’ve been around as far as, I can trust the guys when they’re in the game,” Floyd said. “They know football. ... Being around these guys, I know with the rotation everybody competes, everybody’s going to eat.”

Though his contract is expiring after this year, Epenesa, an Iowa product who will turn 25 next month, isn't expending too much mental energy on it.

"It's always kind of lingering just because I want to be able to stay here and play football and be in Buffalo," Epenesa said. "But the reality of it is that this is a business."