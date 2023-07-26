With just four days of training camp under his belt, Lions rookie tight end and Highland native Sam LaPorta is receiving high praise from the team's media corps and coaches.

LaPorta, who played his college ball at Iowa, has excelled and is likely to be the Lions' primary tight end to start the regular season, according to the Detroit Free-Press.

“Sam is learning a lot, he’s got great movement skills,” offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Wednesday to assembled media. “He made some plays in the passing game yesterday that was pretty good to see. Getting in and out of breaks, impressive.”

"He's earned the right now to be in that first-team huddle with Jared (Goff) and that offensive line," Johnson said. "He's proven that in the course of the springtime and the work he's put in."

Sam LaPorta’s 35 inch vertical on full display.



Holmes drafted an athletic freak at TE! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/PG6CghKnPa — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) July 25, 2023

A photo of LaPorta making a leaping catch made waves Tuesday on Twitter.

The post from LionsFanReport refrenced LaPorta’s 35-inch vertical leap, calling him "an athletic freak."

On assertions that things are coming easy for him, LaPorta pushed back.

“I think those are your words, not mine," LaPorta said to the Detroit Free-Press. "Smooth? It’s been a bumpy road. Learning the playbook, it’s big and I think that’s really given me the opportunity to at least get the reps and then hopefully I keep proving out on the field why I deserve to be there."

A standout in college at Iowa, LaPorta was first all-time among Hawkeye tight ends with 153 catches and second with 1,786 receiving yards in his career.