After putting up season highs in receptions, yardage and touchdowns last season, tight end MyCole Pruitt, a Kirkwood High product, has signed to return to the Falcons this fall.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it's believed to be similar to the $1 million contract he had last season with the Falcons, according to reports.

Pruitt had 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last season while starting four games with Atlanta before becoming a free agent.

He began last year on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in October.

Pruitt, 31, played for Tennessee from 2018-21 before heading to Atlanta. He played his college ball at SIU Carbondale.

