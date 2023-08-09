Bonne Terre, Missouri, native Drew Forbes has been beset by injuries in his NFL career, and he appears to have suffered another major blow earlier this week in Browns training camp.

Forbes, playing for a second-string spot on Cleveland's offensive line, was carted off Monday with a back injury, He is likely to miss significant time, according to reporters covering the Browns.

The North County High School graduate was drafted by Cleveland in 2019 in the sixth round out of Southeast Missouri State after being anonymously chronicled by Sports Illustrated in a piece titled "Who Is Prospect X? The Search for the NFL Draft’s Most Overlooked Prospect."

After his pro career began, Forbes' injury woes started quickly.

He was hurt in the team's final preseason game in 2019 and missed the first half of his rookie season, eventually appearing in two games.

In 2020, he opted out of the NFL's COVID season.

Then in 2021, he missed all but one game with a knee injury.

Forbes appeared in nine games in 2022 for two teams, being released then reclaimed by the Browns.

This could be Forbes' last chance, as Dawgs by Nature writes, and his climb toward an NFL roster spot just got a lot tougher.

Another local product, Mike Ford of Alton, didn't play in the Browns' preseason opener. Ford, a cornerback who also played his college ball at SEMO, was also injured in training camp, and his status is unknown.