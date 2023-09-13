St. Louis native Markus Golden was the NFL's most effective edge run stopper in the opening week of the NFL season, according to ESPN's analytics.

Golden, who attended Affton High and Mizzou, is in his ninth year as a pro and currently suits up for the Steelers.

He stopped the run seven times in 12 attempts for a 58% win rate.

Golden, 32, made three total tackles as he split time with teammates in Sunday's 30-7 Pittsburgh loss to San Francisco.

According to ESPN, a defender can earn a run stop win by doing any of the following: "beating his blocker so he's in better position to stop the runner; disrupting the pocket or running lane by pushing his blocker backward; containing the runner such that he must adjust his running lane; or recording a tackle within three yards of the line of scrimmage. If a defender earns a run stop win, his blocker earns a loss — and vice versa."

Golden is in his first year with Pittsburgh after spending the past 2 1/2 seasons with Arizona. He signed a one-year deal with that includes $1.165 million in base salary.

He is the top backup behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and he's not going to let his position on the depth chart dictate his play.

“Whatever coach wants me to do, I’m going to be ready to come in and hunt and do what the team needs me to do,” Golden told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m all about winning at the end of the day.”