While the Cardinals near what will be a long winter, the Blues' long offseason is nearing its end.

The summer was a long one for coach Craig Berube.

“When you don’t make playoffs, obviously it’s a longer summer,” Berube told Post-Dispatch Blues beat writer Matthew DeFranks. “A lot of thinking. Just not very happy about not giving yourself a chance, getting into the playoffs, and giving yourself an opportunity (to win the Stanley Cup).

“That weighs on you, too, all summer. It becomes long. We’re ready to go now. I want to get going here, but we’ve still got a little bit of time to wait. Definitely, not making playoffs weighs on you, and we’re not in the business of not making playoffs.”

With Berube's comments in mind, a by-the-numbers look at lengths of seasons for the biggest professional sports in the U.S.

National Hockey League

Season length, 181 days: For the Blues, the 2022-23 NHL season lasted 181 days, opening Oct. 15 and finishing April 13.

Offseason length, 181 days: The Blues open their 2023-24 season on Oct. 12, meaning there were 181 days without a regular-season game for the team this offseason.

Playoffs length, 61 days: While the Blues went off to their various summer homes, the Stanley Cup Playoffs were contested for nearly two months. There were games, or off days between games, from April 17-June 13.

Stuck at home for playoffs, 34%: There were 61 days on which the Blues were off while other teams were still playing or preparing to play playoff games. For about a third of the Blues' offseason, the playoffs were ongoing, perhaps adding to Berube's feeling of a long offseason.

Major League Baseball

Season length, 186 days: The Cardinals opened play March 30 and will wrap up Oct. 1, a regular season of 186 days, very close to those of the NHL and NBA.

Offseason length, 178 days: With a 2024 opener set for March 27, that makes for a 178-day offseason for the Cardinals.

Playoffs length, 34 days: In contrast to hockey, the baseball playoffs only last about a month.

Stuck at home for playoffs, 19%: Other big-league teams could be preparing for or competing in playoff games for about 19% of a non-contending club's offseason.

Major League Soccer

Season length, 239 days: St. Louis City SC opened its season on Feb. 25 and will play its regular-season finale on Oct. 21, making for a lengthy 239-day schedule.

Offseason length, 138 days: Major League Soccer concluded its 2022 regular season on Oct. 9, leaving a short 138-day offseason.

Playoffs length, 49 days: For 2023, the MLS expanded its playoffs to 49 days after they were closer to a month in length last season.

Stuck at home for playoffs, 36%: The short offseason combined with longer playoffs means non-contending clubs could be stuck watching and hearing about teams preparing for and playing playoff games for about 36% of the offseason.

National Football League

Season length, 123 days: The season begins Sept. 7 and ends on Jan. 7. making for a 123-day season from the start of the first game to the end of the last game.

Offseason length, 241 days: While the NFL offseason may not seem long given the sport's complete and total domination of the media landscape even when games are months away, it's the longest of the bunch at 241 days.

Playoffs length, 35 days: The NFL playoffs are also relatively short in comparison to other leagues at 35 days. It could be even shorter if the NFL would cut the off week before the Super Bowl, something the league has reportedly no interest in doing given the logistics involved in the massive event.

Stuck at home for playoffs, 15%: With the lengthy offseason and relatively compact playoff schedule, non-contenders must only sit out while teams are playing in or prepping for playoff games for 15% of their offseason.

National Basketball Association

Season length, 174 days: The NBA season is a week shorter than its closest sporting cousin, the NHL, starting Oct. 24 this year and running through April 14, 2024.

Offseason length, 197 days: The league wrapped up regular-season play on April 8, giving it the second-longest offseason of any of the five major pro sports.

Playoffs length, 64 days: The NBA Finals ended relatively quickly, in five games, making for 64 days when teams were preparing for or playing in playoff games.

Stuck at home for playoffs, 32%: Like the NHL, the NBA's postseason occupies about a third of a non-contending club's offseason.