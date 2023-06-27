After a weekend of flirtation, the Blues and Flyers followed through on a trade.

On Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis acquired forward Kevin Hayes from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The Flyers will retain half of Hayes’ salary, leaving the Blues on the hook for $3,571,429 for the three years remaining on Hayes’ contract.

Hayes, 31, has played nine seasons in the NHL and fills a need for the Blues as a middle-six center. Last season in Philadelphia, Hayes had 18 goals and 36 assists in 81 games. His 54 points would have ranked fifth on the Blues last season behind Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas.

In his career, Hayes has averaged about 50 points per 82 games, and his career-high of 25 goals came in 2017-18.

With Hayes on the roster, the Blues project to have about $1.59 million available in cap space. Some of that will go towards re-signing restricted free agent Alexey Toropchenko.

Entering the summer, the Blues needed to acquire another center to deepen their group down the middle. Outside of Thomas and Schenn, St. Louis lacked natural centers that could fill out the rest of the lineup. The team tried wingers Buchnevich, Nathan Walker and Kasperi Kapanen at center last year, highlighting a need for help.

Instead of reaching towards the subpar free agent class for help down the middle, the Blues and general manager instead dipped into the trade market to address the position.

The Blues and Flyers were rumored to be engaged in trade talks over the weekend on a deal including Hayes, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, Blues defenseman Torey Krug and one of St. Louis’ late first-round picks.

But Krug decided not to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, and the blockbuster deal was stopped in its tracks.

One day before the NHL draft begins on Wednesday night in Nashville, the Blues still possess three first-round picks.

Their own first-rounder, the product of the franchise’s worst season in 15 years, is No. 10. They also have No. 25 from Toronto as part of the Ryan O’Reilly trade, and No. 29 from the Rangers (originally from Dallas) as part of the Vladimir Tarasenko trade. The gaggle of first-round picks allows this draft to be a potential inflection point in the Blues’ upcoming retool (or retrench or rebuild?).

They could build the future pipeline by using all three picks. They could sweeten a salary dump by attaching a first-round pick. They could acquire a useful player with a first-round pick. With the capital of three first-round picks, Armstrong has options. Even if the cap, contracts and clauses on the Blues roster offer hindrances.

“We are trying to feed two masters right now: get competitive as quick as possible right now and have the longest window open available when some of our younger players start to mature,” Armstrong said last week. “That’s sometimes a tricky situation. What we don’t want to do is jam a square peg into a round hole.”

In acquiring Hayes, it is the second time this year that Armstrong has traded for a player at just 50% of his salary.

At the trade deadline in March, the Blues picked up Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings as Detroit retained 50% of his salary. St. Louis gave up a 2025 seventh-round pick and AHL forward Dylan McLaughlin for Vrana. Vrana is entering the last year of his contract, of which the Blues are responsible for $2.625 million of his cap hit.

While Hayes fills a need for a center, if the Blues want to revamp their blue line, it will still take some work from Armstrong to navigate the long and hefty contracts he doled out, as well as the no-trade clauses that Krug, Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy possess.

The Blues currently have eight defensemen under contract, and Tyler Tucker still to be signed.