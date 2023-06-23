On Friday morning, the Blues announced their preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season, an eight-game slate that will include three games at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will open the preseason with a split-squad double-header against the Coyotes on Sept. 23. One game will be in St. Louis at 2 p.m. The other will be in Wichita at 7 p.m.

For the third straight year, the Blues will also play a game in Independence, this time against Dallas on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. St. Louis will visit Dallas on Oct. 5.

The Blues will also have home-and-homes with Columbus and Chicago.

The regular-season schedule has not been announced.

Here is the full schedule:

Sept. 23, 2 p.m.: Coyotes at Blues, Enterprise Center. (Split squad)

Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: Blues vs. Coyotes, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. (Split squad)

Sept. 26, 7 p.m.: Blue Jackets at Blues, Enterprise Center.

Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Blues at Blackhawks, United Center.

Sept. 30, 6 p.m.: Stars vs. Blues, Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Oct. 2, 6 p.m.: Blues at Blue Jackets, Nationwide Arena.

Oct. 5, 7 p.m.: Blues at Stars, American Airlines Center.

Oct. 7, TBD: Blackhawks at Blues, Enterprise Center.