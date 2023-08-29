Blues coach Craig Berube is ready for the offseason to end.

By the time the Blues open their season in Dallas on Oct. 12, almost half a year will have passed since they last played — also in Dallas on April 13. The club’s prospect camp is about 2 1/2 weeks away, with training camp about a week after that.

“When you don’t make playoffs, obviously it’s a longer summer,” Berube said in a recent phone interview. “A lot of thinking. Just not very happy about not giving yourself a chance, getting into the playoffs, and giving yourself an opportunity (to win the Stanley Cup).

“That weighs on you, too, all summer. It becomes long. We’re ready to go now. I want to get going here, but we’ve still got a little bit of time to wait. Definitely, not making playoffs weighs on you, and we’re not in the business of making playoffs.”

Last season, the Blues missed the playoffs for the first time under Berube, and their 81-point season was the franchise’s first losing season since 2008. St. Louis has not missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Berube has made multiple trips back to St. Louis during the summer as he prepares for the season, for the team’s development camp in late June, and recently for a meeting with the coaching staff to plan for training camp.

While the roster hasn’t changed much from last year — the biggest additions were trading for Kevin Hayes and bringing back Oskar Sundqvist — Berube will have to manage a pair of new faces on his staff.

The Blues hired Mike Weber to be the assistant coach in charge of the defense and the penalty kill, and Michael Babcock as the team’s new skills coach. Weber and Babcock replaced Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ryn, who were fired at the end of the season in April.

Van Ryn was hired to be an assistant in Toronto this summer.

Weber and Berube will try to remedy a defense that ranked sixth-worst in the league last year by allowing 3.63 goals per game. At 5-on-5, the Blues were also in the bottom third in allowing shot attempts (22nd), shots on goal (24th), scoring chances (27th), high-danger chances (23rd), and expected goals (29th).

The penalty kill gave up 10.2 goals per 60 minutes, the third-most in the league last year. That included a late-season stretch in which they surrendered 17 power-play goals in nine games.

“It’s the teaching of things and the defending part of it,” Berube said. “Defending our net better and better sticks and better gaps all around. Just being a better defensive team. It’s not just the D, it’s everybody. It’s the forwards that have to be involved and do their work, too, and help out.

“There have been a lot of conversations about how we’re going to go about that and what (Weber’s) philosophy is and how he likes to do things.”

Asked whether the Blues would look different structurally in their own zone, or if Weber’s impact would come via messaging, Berube said “I think the messaging is the most important thing. I think any system works, but the messaging and the accountability to playing defense is the most important thing.”

Berube said he expected all the Blues to be healthy for the start of training camp, which should set up battles for spots in the lineup and on the roster both among the forwards and on defense.

Tyler Tucker, Robert Robtuzzo, Calle Rosen and Scott Perunovich will vie for playing time as the No. 6 defenseman. Jake Neighbours, Nikita Alexandrov, Nathan Walker and Mackenzie MacEachern will try to earn the spot as the 12th forward in the lineup.

Oskar Sundqvist returns to Blues on one-year contract: 'This is basically my home' Sundqvist was traded to Detroit in March 2022 when the Blues acquired Nick Leddy, and he was dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline this March.

Blues re-sign Alexey Toropchenko before arbitration hearing Toropchenko, 24, scored 10 goals and assisted on nine others in 69 games last season while playing fourth-line minutes and serving as one of the team’s most-used penalty killers after the trade deadline.

Following disappointing season, Blues forward Brandon Saad looks forward to new year Brandon Saad said this week: “You can’t make the playoffs every year, but that’s always the goal. For me, I’ve only missed the playoffs a few times, so it’s hard on me, for sure.”