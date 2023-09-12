When the St. Louis Blues open training camp next week, they’ll do so without a top-four defenseman.

Torey Krug suffered a right foot injury during offseason training and will be re-evaluated on Oct. 1, the Blues announced on Tuesday morning. If he returns at that time, he could still play in the final three preseason games.

Krug, 32, has been plagued by injuries during his last two seasons in St. Louis, as he missed 19 games last season and 18 games in 2021-22. He is coming off his least productive season since he became an NHL regular in 2013-14, as he tied his career-low with just 36 points.

While the injury may not impact the Blues during the regular season, it will affect how the minutes and roles shake out during the first 10 days of training camp.

Scott Perunovich figures to be the biggest beneficiary of Krug’s absence, and the 25-year-old defenseman enters this season trying to prove that he can be an NHL-caliber player, both in terms of play and health. Perunovich himself has only played 67 NHL and AHL games since turning pro three seasons ago due to various injuries. Last year, he was limited to 22 AHL games because of a preseason shoulder injury.

Perunovich will likely receive more looks on the power play during training camp without Krug on the ice, and can make his case to stick on the NHL roster. He is vying for a spot on the third pairing with Tyler Tucker, Robert Bortuzzo and Calle Rosen.

Since Krug’s injury may not dip into the regular season, it will provide zero cap relief to the Blues via long-term injured reserve.

While Krug was pretty durable during his first five seasons in the NHL — missed a total of 13 games — it’s been a different story since the start of 2018-19. He’s missed 69 regular-season games since then, plus nine games during the 2022 playoffs, when Perunovich successfully stepped in to run the Blues power play.

Krug enters the fall after a newsworthy offseason during which he would not waive his no-trade clause in order to be traded to Philadelphia. He has four years remaining on his contract that carries a $6.5 million cap hit.

