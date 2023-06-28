NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At 9:33 p.m. in the underbelly of Bridgestone Arena, the two most recent Blues first-round picks embraced.

Otto Stenberg, taken with pick number No. 25 by St. Louis, and Theo Lindstein, taken at No. 29 by the Blues, played together in Sweden and have been friends for a half-dozen years. They roomed together at the under-18 World Championship, and suddenly they were drafted to the same team.

Stenberg was on a dais speaking to reporters when he found out that Lindstein was selected by the Blues, becoming the third player selected by St. Louis who plays in Sweden. With the 10th pick, the Blues selected Dalibor Dvorsky, a Slovakian center who has played in Sweden for quite some time.

“Is Lindstein picked by St. Louis?” Stenberg asked. “Oh, that’s fantastic. We are really good friends and same with Dalibor. We played together in some tournaments when we were younger. I know him really, really well.”

Stenberg plays for Frolunda in the SHL, and he split time between the top men’s league in Sweden and the under-20 league last season. In 23 games in the SHL, Stenberg had one goal and two assists.

Blues director of amateur scouting Tony Feltrin described Stenberg as a player that has “leadership, two-way ability with scoring finish, (can) combine with top linemates, two-way detail, good competitiveness.” Plus, Feltrin said the 5-foot-11 Stenberg “plays big enough.”

Lindstein combined with Axel Sandin-Pellikka to form one of the top pairing in junior hockey while playing for the Swedish national team. Feltrin said Lindstein was a “very efficient player with his puck movement and hockey smart” and needs to still physically mature.

“I had a great feeling when St. Louis was up on the clock,” Lindstein said. “I had a great talk with them at the combine and with their Swedish scout (Stefan Elvenes) back home before that. I had a feeling about it, but it was hard to think about. I’m very proud to be here and be a part of this organization, for sure.”

The picks of Stenberg and Lindstein meant the Blues used all three of their first-round picks with which they entered Wednesday night, the first time since 2007 that St. Louis has made three first-round picks.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the Blues entertained trading down at No. 25 and No. 29 if Stenberg and Lindstein were gone at those spots. But they were available, and the Blues took them.

“If that player was gone, we would have moved back,” Armstrong said. “Close on a couple of those, but we were excited those players were there.”

The picks of Dvorsky, Stenberg and Lindstein give the newest member of the Blues front office quite a bit of work.

Earlier this week, the organization announced that former Blues forward Alexander Steen would join the team as a European development coordinator. Now, he has three new pupils to mentor.

“We have probably one of the most experienced European development coaches in the history of the game, so we wanted to put him to work,” Armstrong joked, before continuing, “He’s got some work to do.”

Stenberg called Steen “a legend in Sweden, and it would be really exciting. I look forward to that.”

All three players are expected to be at Blues prospect camp that begins on Saturday, and having each other should provide a sense of familiarity as they get to know a new organization.

“That’s pretty cool,” Lindstein said. “We know each other very well from the national team at home. We have played against each other a few times back home in Sweden. That’s very cool, and a great thing for me to have him with me. Hope it’s the same for him.”