The Blues issued qualifying offers to three restricted free agents, while three additional RFAs will become unrestricted free agents.

Forwards Alexey Toropchenko and Hugh McGing, and defenseman Tyler Tucker were each issued qualifying offers, the team announced on Tuesday morning, meaning the Blues will retain their rights.

Forward Logan Brown, and defensemen Dmitri Samorukov and Brady Lyle were not tendered qualifying offers, and they will become unrestricted free agents when free agency opens on Saturday morning.

Toropchenko, 24, has played 97 career NHL games and scored 10 goals for the Blues last season while being a fourth-line fixture and a key member of the team’s penalty kill. He figures to be the most expensive of the three qualified players.

Tucker will enter training camp with a chance to challenge for a roster spot in the NHL. No longer waivers-exempt, Tucker would have to be exposed to other teams in order to be sent down the AHL. The physical third-pairing defenseman made his NHL debut last season and played 26 games.

McGing, 24, played his only NHL game late last season and figures to be minor-league depth for the Blues in Springfield.

It appears that Brown’s stay in St. Louis will end as he becomes an unrestricted free agent instead of being issued a qualifying offer. The Blues acquired the St. Louis native from Ottawa in 2021 for Zach Sanford, but Brown struggled to stay healthy and produce during his time in the Note.

In 69 games with the Blues, Brown had 17 points and finished last season as a frequent healthy scratch despite the team’s lack of depth at center.

The Blues traded for Samorukov before last season, sending Klim Kostin to Edmonton for the Russian defenseman. Samorukov played two games for the Blues.

Lyle came over from the Boston organization in March 2022, and spent all season playing for Springfield in the AHL.

The Blues’ RFA class would have been bigger but Scott Perunovich signed a one-year extension on Saturday worth $775,000. Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou were set to be RFAs this summer, but instead signed their massive extensions last year.